Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report 2023: Emergence of Next-Generation DCIM Offerings Bolsters Growth

The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market size was estimated at USD 4,843.72 million in 2022, USD 5,429.80 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% to reach USD 12,197.10 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of Next-Generation DCIM Offerings

Need for Integrating Monitoring Systems With Disparate Applications and Databases for Better Data Accuracy

Gaining End-To-End Visibility for Predicting Capacity Requirements

Restraints

Complex Implementation Processes and Uncertainty Over Returns on Investments

Opportunities

Inclination of Organizations for Cloud-Based Deployments

Rise of Edge Computing Owing to Rapidly Growing Array of Smaller Data Centers

Challenges

Complexities Involved in Integrating Real-Time Devices to An Operational Data Center

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Component, the market is studied across Service and Solution. The Solution is further studied across Asset & Inventory Management, Operations & Management, Power Configuration & Monitoring, and Risk, Audit, Compliance, & Reporting.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Stand Alone and Suite.

Based on Industry, the market is studied across Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology, Retail, and Telecom.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market?





Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4843.72 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12197.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Component



7. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Type



8. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Industry



9. Americas Data Center Infrastructure Management Market



10. Asia-Pacific Data Center Infrastructure Management Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Data Center Infrastructure Management Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



