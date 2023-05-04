Global Wipes Market Size To Worth USD 30.18 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 4.56%

New York, United States , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wipes Market Size to grow from USD 22.10 billion in 2021 to USD 30.18 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.56% during the forecast period.

Wipes are a particular kind of material that are used for dabbing or washing off liquid and debris. Both woven and non-woven textiles are offered for wipes. They help to maintain a clean atmosphere. In both home and commercial settings, wipes are used. In order to combat plastic pollution issues and support environmental sustainability, market associations and major market players have recently focused on providing hygiene products made of biodegradable materials like natural bamboo, recycled plastic, organic cotton, and others.

Industry groups and major market players are now offering hygiene products comprised of biodegradable materials like natural bamboo, organic cotton, and others in an effort to reduce plastic pollution and support environmental sustainability. For instance, Coterie newborn Inc. released plant-based, compostable, and biodegradable newborn hygiene sheets on the American market in May 2021.

It is projected that the availability of cleaning and hygiene items such towels, handkerchiefs, and other surface cleansers will reduce demand for the product. In addition, there are growing worries about the effects of heavy rain, deforestation, rising temperatures, and fire caused by the excessive logging of trees for the production of paper and other products based on pulp, which disrupts the supply of such goods.

Prominent Key Players: Himalaya Wellness, Company, Procter and Gamble, The Honest Company, WipesPlus, TLC International, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Unilever, Reckiit Benckiser Group PLC, KCWW, The Clorox Company and among others.

Global Wipes Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Facial & Cosmetics, Baby, Hand & Body, Intimate), By Material (Non-woven, Woven), By Distribution Channel (supermarket and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacy, e-commerce, others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Product Insights

The baby wipes segment to hold the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global wipes market is segmented into facial and cosmetics, hand and body, baby, and intimate. Among these, the baby wipes segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The sensitive skin parts of the new-born, such as the nappy area, are of more concern to parents in the present period. As a result, they are using baby wipes to prevent rashes due to their many advantages, such as improved absorbent fabrics that assist to clean and reduce bacteria on the skin of babies and a decreased risk of infection as well as skin irritation.

Distribution Channel Insights

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of distribution channel, the global wipes market is segmented into supermarket and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacy, e-commerce, others. Among these, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The development is due to consumers' growing propensity to buy toiletries from supermarkets and hypermarkets because these stores offer a large variety of goods. The number of suppliers has expanded as a result of supermarkets' acquisitions of several neighbourhood food stores in Europe and North America. Supermarkets are the ideal platform for all sorts of customers since they offer enormous benefits to the customers, including cheaper costs, freedom of product choices, and great visibility of worldwide brands.

Material Insights

The Non-Woven segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of material, the global wipes market is segmented into woven and non-woven. Among these, the non-woven segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. Due to their softness and ability to absorb, non-woven wet wipes have gained a lot of appeal.

Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to a shift in consumer lifestyles, an increase in the proportion of working women, rising disposable income, and growing online shopping tendencies, North America will continue to dominate the industry with the biggest market share. Additionally, the region's market demand is being driven by women's growing knowledge of baby hygiene. The majority of European nations, including the U.K. and Germany, have begun emphasising hygiene, and consumers are willing to pay more on high-end hygiene products. Additionally, as women's disposable income has increased, they have been motivated to invest in premium hygiene products.

On the other hand, over the anticipated period, Asia Pacific would have the fastest market expansion. A few things, like growing urbanisation, are held accountable for the growth. Wet wipes are also easily accessible due to the region's growing popularity and high cost, which is another major reason promoting regional expansion. Rising product marketing initiatives among women and growing awareness of the harmful effects of unclean intimate areas, such as skin disorders, irritation, odour, and the possibility of cervical cancer, are the main factors driving the region's product demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Wipes Market are The Clorox Company, KCWW, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., TLC International, WipesPlus, The Honest Company, Procter and Gamble, Himalaya Wellness Company.

