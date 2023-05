Major shareholder announcement – Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish





















Company Announcement No 10/2023



4 May 2023

Dear Sirs

Major shareholder announce ment – Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Referring to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that Sydbank A/S received information from Nykredit Realkredit A/S on 3 May 2023.

According to this information Nykredit Realkredit A/S owns 2,902,390 shares in Sydbank A/S. Following the implementation of the capital reduction of Sydbank A/S on 3 May 2023 Nykredit Realkredit A/S has an ownership interest of 5.14% in Sydbank A/S.

Attachment