Epazz Develops Low-Cost Augmented Reality Glasses for On-Site Remote Assist Product; This Technology Will Also be Used for ZenaDrone 1000 Artificial Intelligence First-Person View (FPV)

CHICAGO, IL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, drone technology, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company has developed low-cost Augmented Reality Smart Glasses call Stacklens. Stacklens are durable and comfortable augmented reality glasses as well as smart glasses for its holdings in Tillerstack’s onsite remote-assisted product.

Stacklens will be under $400 per pair of glasses, while other competitors are selling their glasses for over $2,000 per pair. The company decided to develop its own glasses because it caused sticker shock for our customers and potential customers in Europe who wanted to use the technology and because the glasses sold by a third party cost too much. Now, with Stacklens, these organizations will be able to use innovation technology at a low cost, allowing the company to win more deals.

On-site remote-assisted glasses can be used by technicians in the field to fix complex machines, such as HVAC, industrial machines, and water and waste pipes. Additionally, we have seen interest in using the technology for aircraft maintenance. The company plans to continue to improve the technology for use with ZenaDrone 1000, a First-Person View Smart Glasses product with augmented reality technology.

The company has submitted a proposal to the armed forces to use the technology in the field. The company has received feedback from the United States military about using First Person View Smart Glasses with ZenaDrone 1000.

Epazz Founder, Director, and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented, “Stacklens are a game changer in the service industry, especially in field services companies allowing access to affordable smart augmented reality glasses.”

Epazz, Inc., is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, drone technology, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based software that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing metaverse business solutions that enable real-time collaboration through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the metaverse, including low-cost smart glasses.

