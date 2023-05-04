Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $235.9 Billion by 2027 with an 8.4% CAGR

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refrigerated warehousing and storage market grew from $156.19 billion in 2022 to $170.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The refrigerated warehousing and storage market is expected to grow to $235.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Warehouses are increasingly using mobile technologies to efficiently monitor warehouse operations. Mobile technology includes the use of tablets, smartphones, mobile printers, and other handheld devices for communication and information. These devices make use of GPS, RFID, VoIP, digital imaging, and voice technology. Technicians operating forklifts and automated material handling equipment in a warehouse are using mobile technologies to obtain information on troubleshooting, repairs, and work orders.

This gives warehouse managers access to equipment status and performance reports and enables them to track warehouse operations around the clock. Wearable technology such as smart glasses is being integrated with warehouse management systems to improve hands-free mobility for workers. According to a report by MHI, a material handling, logistics, and supply chain association, 22% of the respondents use mobile technologies in warehouses, and the adoption rate is expected to reach 45% in the next two years.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market in 2022. North America was the second largest region in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market. The regions covered in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



