Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market Report 2023: Government Initiatives to Raise Awareness and Control Visual Impairment Drives Growth

The Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market size was estimated at USD 8,664.98 million in 2022, USD 9,585.46 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.75% to reach USD 19,625.51 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in the Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases

Government Initiatives to Raise Awareness and Control Visual Impairment

Rising Cataract Surgery Rates

Restraints

Expensive Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices

Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Ophthalmologists and Lower Penetration of Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies in Rural Areas

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Diagnostic and Therapeutic. The Diagnostic is further studied across Corneal Topography Systems, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Optical Biometry Systems, Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners, Specular Microscopes, and Wavefront Aberrometers. The Therapeutic is further studied across Ophthalmic Lasers and Surgical Devices.

Based on End-user, the market is studied across ASCs, Hospitals, and Ophthalmic Clinic.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market?



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8664.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19625.51 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

