Idorsia holds its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

All Board proposals approved by the Shareholders

Allschwil, Switzerland – May 4, 2023

At today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) held in Basel, Switzerland, shareholders voted in favor of all proposals by the Board of Directors with a significant majority.

The meeting was attended by 146 shareholders, representing a total of 89’693’506 shares, or 47.73 % of the total outstanding shares.

Led by the Chairman of the Board, Mathieu Simon, and by the Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Paul Clozel, the company presented the highlights of 2022.

Mathieu Simon, MD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Idorsia, commented:

“Idorsia has made significant progress in a short period, transforming from a clinical-stage company to a fully-fledged biopharmaceutical company with products available in multiple major markets. It is reassuring to see that such a high majority of our shareholders appreciate the company’s achievements and have given the management and Board their endorsement through their votes. I want to say thank you to the shareholders for their confidence, I’m sure that as the company executes on its strategic priorities they will be rewarded.”

The shareholders approved the Annual Report 2022, together with the Statutory and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022. Shareholders also endorsed the 2022 compensation report by way of consultative vote.

The shareholders approved the appropriation of available earnings and that the net loss for the year 2022 be carried forward.

The shareholders granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management for the financial year 2022.

The shareholders re-elected all Board members and elected Dr. Sophie Kornowski as a new Board member for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2024. In addition, the shareholders elected Mathieu Simon as Chairman of the Board, and Felix R. Ehrat (Committee Chair), Srishti Gupta, Mathieu Simon, and Sophie Kornowski to the Nominating, Governance and Compensation Committee.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors of Idorsia comprises a total of 8 members: Mathieu Simon (Chairman), Jean-Paul Clozel, Jörn Aldag, Felix R. Ehrat, Srishti Gupta, Peter Kellogg, Sophie Kornowski, and Sandy Mahatme.

Shareholders approved the aggregate maximum compensation for the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Directors) for the term until the AGM 2024 and the aggregate compensation amount for the Idorsia Executive Committee (IEC) for the financial year 2024.

BachmannPartner AG, who was represented by Mr Alain Bachmann, was re-elected as Independent Proxy for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2024.

Ernst & Young was re-elected as the company's statutory auditors for the business year 2023.

Finally, on January 1, 2023, the Swiss corporate law reform entered into force. Shareholders approved all amendments to the company Articles of Association, meaning that Idorsia is now compliant with the new Swiss corporate law.

