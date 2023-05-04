Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size to Surpass USD 34.24 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1%

Pune, India, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global intelligent evacuation system market size was valued at USD 13.88 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 15.38 billion in 2023 to USD 34.24 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Growing Pandemic-Related Demand for System Upgrades and Space Reconfigurations by Building Owners to Expand Market Opportunity. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Intelligent Evacuation System Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development:

January 2022: ABB Group’s automatic control lighting system of electrification division profits Sweden’s Kattegatt High School, Halmstad to convert the building into smart, energy-proficient, secure, and comfortable.

Key Takeaways

Intelligent evacuation system market size in North America was USD 4.46 Billion in 2022

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Boost Growth

ABB Group Uses Automatic Control Lighting System to Make Prime Changes: Fortune Business Insights

The Commercial segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global intelligent evacuation system market are HOCHIKI Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch S.A. (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Eaton (Ireland), Legrand (France), TOA Corporation (Japan), Norden Communication UK Ltd (U.K.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 34.24 Billion Base Year 2022 Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size in 2022 USD 13.88 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 132 Segments covered Type, End-user and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Streamline Smart Evacuation Procedures

Hardware and software components are integrated during the construction of intelligent evacuation systems. To rapidly and safely evacuate people from residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, sophisticated evacuation systems must be installed. In addition to digitization, using cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, VR, and other similar ones in the system plays a crucial part in evacuation procedures by detecting smoke, fire, and dangerous chemicals in the structure. This is set to spur the intelligent evacuation system market growth.

Segmentation

By Component

Solution Location Analytics Security Management Real-Time Streaming Analytics Remote Monitoring System Data Management Solutions Reporting and Analytics

Services Professional Managed



By Application

Smart Building

Smart Healthcare

Smart Energy

Smart Transportation

Public Safety

Smart Infrastructure

Others (Environmental Monitoring, smart governance, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Largest Share Backed by Surging Demand for System Deployment

North America held the largest intelligent evacuation system market share throughout the predicted period. The rising demand for intelligent evacuation systems is continually being driven by the increasing demand from various business verticals in North America.

In comparison to other developed regions, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the greatest rate forecast period of 2023-2030.

The main element fueling the market's expansion is Europe's rapidly expanding megaproject construction activity. However, large investments in the building industry for implementing the most recent technologies may expand the potential of regional players.





Quick Buy - Intelligent Evacuation System Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Fundamental companies in the market often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either positively or negatively. Players acquire companies, launch new products, engage in partnership deals, sign contracts with government organizations, and so on.





FAQs

How big is the intelligent evacuation system software market?

Intelligent evacuation system market size was USD 13.88 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 34.24 billion by 2030.

How fast is the intelligent evacuation system market growing?

The intelligent evacuation system market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





