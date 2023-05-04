Document Management System Market Size to Surpass USD 18.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2%

Pune,India, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Document Management System Market Size was valued at USD 5.52 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 6.23 billion in 2023 to USD 18.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

DMS is a secure and convenient storage for documents and it also includes digitization, data capture, document scanning, and other services. Development activities by the major players in the market are also expected to push market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled, Global Document Management System Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development

I Manage partnered with Microsoft Corporation to utilize the cloud technology for managing document and email platforms. The partnership is aimed to develop advanced solutions and deliver better customer business outcomes.





Request a Free Sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/document-management-system-market-106615





Key Takeaways-

Document Management System Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 18.97 Billion in 2030

Growing Business Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions Promotes Market Expansion

Growing Demand for Advanced DMS Systems in the Workplace Drives Market Growth

Over the forecast period, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

Document Management System Market Size in North America was USD 2.49 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Open Text Corporation (Canada), Hyland Software (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Exela Technologies Inc. (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 18.97 Billion Base Year 2022 Document Management System Market Size in 2022 USD 5.52 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise, Industry, Regional





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/document-management-system-market-106615





Drivers and Restraints-

Rising Demand for Workplace Efficiency Along with Advanced DMS Systems to Drive Market Trajectory

Rising demand for workplace efficiency and advanced DMS systems are anticipated to drive the document management system market growth. There is rising integration of emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing, real-time tracking systems, and other solutions. The systems are used to manage employees and projects remotely, which has increased workplace efficiency with the use of advanced software solutions.

However, increasing utilization of digital platforms which has led to data privacy and security concerns is anticipated to hinder market development.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Type

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Manufacturing

Real Estate

Retail

Healthcare

Others (Education)





Quick Buy - Document Management System Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106615





FAQs

How big is the Document Management System Market?

Document Management System Market size was USD 5.52 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 18.97 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Document Management System Market growing?

The Document Management System Market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports-

Loyalty Management Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Customer Data Platform Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Europe Document Management Services Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245