Dynamic Application Security Testing Global Market Report 2023: Growth in Third-Party Applications to Bolster Sector

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dynamic Application Security Testing estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $427.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGR



The Dynamic Application Security Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$427.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 19.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Dynamic Application Security Testing Market to Register Steady Growth

Dynamic Application Security Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude into Leading Market Players

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market: Percentage Product Sales by Leading Market Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Third-Party Applications to Support Market Growth

Number of Available Apps as of the Third Quarter 2019

Increase in Business Risks Due to Security Concerns to Drive Market Demand

Business Risks due to Application Vulnerabilities Spur Market Growth

Average Cost of Cyber-Attacks

Mean Estimation of Cost by Vertical

Increasing Government Regulations to Bolster Demand for Dynamic Application Security Testing

Cyber-Attacks Sophistication to Increase the need for Dynamic Application Security Testing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9k9sk9

