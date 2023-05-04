Interim report – first quarter of 2023

English Danish

Thursday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the first quarter of 2023; Good quarterly performance with solid revenue improvement in line with expectations considering completed acquisitions and higher selling prices.

Highlights

Revenue up by 38% for the quarter

EBITDA up by 40%

Significant effects from acquisitions

EBITDA guidance maintained.

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

– The year 2023 is off to quite a reasonable start, and the effects of the major transformations and acquisitions we have completed in recent quarterly periods are now visible. Global uncertainty remains, but we are now beginning to see prices of more raw materials and components trending lower.

All of our portfolio companies are well positioned and have robust business models, with global megatrends supporting long-term growth opportunities. Flexibility and adaptability are core values in challenging and changing times, and we remain optimistic about the future and opportunities for continued profitable and responsible growth.

Video conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

Thursday, 4 May 2023 at 15:30 CEST

Please attend via this link: www.schouw.dk/en/investors/conference-call



