Shunt Reactor Market Size Worth USD 3.94 Billion, Globally by 2029 at 6.4% CAGR

Pune, India, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shunt reactor market size hit USD 2.43 billion in 2021. The market valuation is slated to rise from USD 2.55 billion in 2022 to USD 3.94 billion by 2029 at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Shunt reactors help increase the energy system's efficiency and power by absorbing the power of high-voltage transmission lines. Due to growing urbanization and industrialization, the demand for power generation is rising. This reactor is important for the efficient and safe distribution of power. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled "Shunt Reactor Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development:

September 2022: ABB has stated that the company has signed a contract with Hitachi Ltd. to divest its remaining 19.9% stakes in the joint venture Hitachi ABB Power Grids.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 3.94 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.43 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 208 Segments covered Shunt Reactor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Phase (Single Phase and Three Phase), By Type (Oil Immersed and Air Core), By Product (Fixed and Variable), By End-user (Electric Utility and Renewable Energy) and Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Number of Modernization Projects to Drive Market Growth Increasing Adoption of Variable Shunt to Bolster Market Growth

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Number of Modernization Projects to Drive Market Growth

A rising number of global modernization projects for distribution and transmission equipment is anticipated to drive market growth. With urbanization, the power demand has increased to stabilize systems and regulate voltage. The increasing number of transmission, modernization, and upgrading drives the shunt reactor market growth.

The growing adoption of advanced technologies will likely decrease the demand for distribution and transmission equipment during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact:

Closures of Offices and Factories Hampered Market Growth

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, every industry got impacted severely. The industrial and commercial sectors are the two largest power consumers, and shutting down offices/factories negatively affected the market, as it lowered the demand and consumption of electricity. Reduced cash flow and collection have negatively impacted the transmission and distribution companies.

Report Coverage:

• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

• List of major industry players.

• Key strategies adopted by the market players.

• Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Segmentation:

Increasing Urbanization to Drive the Growth of Three Phase Segment

On the basis of phase, the market is divided into single phase and three phase. Among these, the three phase segment is projected to capture the maximum share owing to rising industrialization.

Oil Immersed Reactors to Dominate Market Growth Due to their Compatibility with High-voltage Systems

On the basis of type, the market is divided into air core and oil immersed. The major share of the global market is expected to be held by oil immersed shunt reactors due to their compatibility with high-voltage systems.

Increasing Adoption of Variable Shunt to Bolster Market Growth

On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into variable and fixed. Variable segment is anticipated to hold the major market share owing to high flexibility across voltage fluctuations.

Rapidly Growing Energy Sector to Drive Shunt Reactor Adoption

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into renewable energy and electric utility. Renewable energy segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during 2022-2029, whereas electric utility segment is among the largest consumers of reactors.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Hold Maximum Market Share during the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market, making it a leading region. This region is the largest consumer and producer of electricity. The area has a huge manufacturing industry. Growing demand and use of electricity generation and investment are the main reasons the market drive the market.

Europe has become the second largest market. Due to the rising grid infrastructure in developed nations, the Europe shunt reactor market share is expected to expand.

The market in North America is anticipated to be driven by increasing power consumption across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The generation of power from sources such as wind and solar is increasing in this region; hence, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position

Leading market players are vying to expand market reach by offering solutions tailored to their respective industries. These players strategically collaborate with and take over local competitors to establish a regional foothold. These companies focus on developing innovative products and efficient marketing techniques to gain a wider market share. The expanding volume of international trade is anticipated to bring about profitable opportunities for market players.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

GE (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)

Hitachi Energy (Switzerland)

Hyosung Corporation (Korea)

ABB (Switzerland)

Nissin Electric Co Ltd (Japan)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GBE SpA (Italy)

Shunt Reactor Market Segmentation:

By Phase:

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Type:

Oil Immersed

Air Core

By Product:

Fixed

Variable

By End-user:

Electric Utility

Renewable Energy

