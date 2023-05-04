Intent-based Networking Market to reach $9.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 24.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Intent-based Networking Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032” According to the report, The global intent-based networking (IBN) market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10168

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The global intent-based networking market is driven by factors such as growing digitalization and internet penetration around the world and increase in adoption of intent-based networking (IBN) across businesses to enhance operation & productivity. However, growing security concerns and high initial cost hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in investments in the industry such as BFSI, healthcare and other sectors, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the IBN market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $9.8 billion CAGR 24.6% No. of Pages in Report 405 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for software-enabled automation process Increase in adoption of cloud-based services Increase in use of connected devices Opportunities Growing adaptation of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, IoT Surge in demand for enhanced network security Restraints Complex design of an intent-based networking system High cost of innovation and budget constraints

Covid-19 Scenario-

During COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for intent-based networking increased as network created an opportunity for IT leaders and their teams to innovate.

The market witnessed a significant upturn, owing to the continued surge in demand to minimize the complexity of creating, managing, and enforcing network policies in the wake of a pandemic.

Post-COVID-19 situation, companies enhanced technology such as cloud computing technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based solutions, among others to enable increased automation and decreased time wasted on manual configuration and maintenance through networking.

Procure Complete Report (405 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intent-based-networking-ibn-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to rule the market-

By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than three-fifths of the global intent-based networking market revenue and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Transformation of IT infrastructures and cloud adoptions with the support of machine learning and analytics propels the growth of the segment. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period, owing to services focusing on meeting client requirements, including reduced cost and enhanced software performance. There has been an increase in the adoption of services among end users over time, as it ensures effective functioning of solution throughout the process.

The cloud segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the cloud segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting more than two-thirds of the global intent-based networking market revenue and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. It enables businesses to collect extensive user information and eliminates the need for complex processes, hence propelling the segment. The on-premise segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.7% throughout the forecast period, owing the requirement of securitization of confidential data. The on-premise based deployment service is known for highly regulated industries including government institutions and financial applications.

The large enterprises segment to dominate by 2032

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for around two-thirds of the global intent-based networking market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032. Surge in need to improve efficiency of employees and surge in demand for better business management among these large organizations drives the segment. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 26.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in number of SMEs in developing IT infrastructures in Asia-Pacific including China, Japan, and India. Moreover, continuous rise in number of government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the world fuels the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2032

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global intent-based networking market revenue in 2022. The increase in technical developments that are entirely revolutionizing the landscape of the IT industry and, in turn, encouraging the drive for the implementation of efficient servers and networking solutions propels the North American region. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the adoption of smart technologies such as AI and ML escalates the demand for intent-based networking (IBN). This is attributed to intent-based networking (IBN) that is continuously monitored, performance issues are identified immediately. Intent-based networking (IBN) also resolves these issues, using machine learning to determine the solution and implement it.

Leading Market Players-

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NetBrain Technologies

IBM Corporation



Gluware

Wipro

Forward Networks, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

The report analyzes these key players in the global intent-based networking market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.



Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intent-based-networking-ibn-market/purchase-options

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall intent-based networking market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.



The current global intent-based networking market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the intent-based networking market.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and global intent-based networking market trends.

Intent-Based Networking Market Key Segments:

Component



Solution

Service

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium-sized Enterprise



Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods



Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/40Zg5IF

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):



Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Expected to Reach $26.83 billion by 2027

Optical Detector Market Expected to Reach $9.8 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 11.82%

Fiber Optic Component Market is Expected to Reach $63.8 Billion by 2030

Fiber Optics Testing Market Expected to Reach $605.5 million by 2030 | CAGR of 8.6%

Optical Fiber Market Expected to Reach $8,153 million by 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

