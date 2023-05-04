AIOps Platform Global Market Report 2023: Difficulty in Managing IT Operations amidst Advent of New Systems and Increasing Complexity of Connected Environments Drives Adoption

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AIOps Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for AIOps Platform estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31.1% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 27.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $803.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29% CAGR



The AIOps Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$803.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.5% and 26% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.



