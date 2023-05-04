AIOps Platform Global Market Report 2023: Difficulty in Managing IT Operations amidst Advent of New Systems and Increasing Complexity of Connected Environments Drives Adoption

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AIOps Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global AIOps Platform Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for AIOps Platform estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31.1% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 27.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $803.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29% CAGR
The AIOps Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$803.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.5% and 26% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- AIOps: Enabling Rapid Identification, Prevention, and Resolution of IT Operations-related Issues
- AIOps Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Difficulty in Managing IT Operations amidst Advent of New Systems and Increasing Complexity of Connected Environments: AIOps Comes to the Rescue
- AIOps: The Future of DevOps
- Data Deluge in Enterprise IT Environment: AIOps Helps in Efficient Data Management
- Exponential Growth of Data in Enterprises
- Business IP Traffic Worldwide in EB per Month for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
- Business IP Traffic Worldwide in EB per Month by Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
- Enterprises Shift Core Apps to the Cloud: Promising Growth Opportunities for AIOps Platform Market
- Global Cloud Computing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Enterprise IT Shift to Cloud: Proportion of Enterprise Processes Shifting to Cloud during the Period 2018-2022
- AIOps Platform Optimizes Cloud Computing
- AI Plays Critical Part in Automation of Multicloud Management
- AIOps for Enterprise IT Teams: Assessing the Advantages and Challenges
- AIOps: Significant Potential to Transform the Enterprise Network
- Factors Influencing Enterprise Switch to AIOps
- AIOps Offer Deeper Insights into Root Cause Analysis
- IT Personnel Benefit from the Deeper and Broader Insights offered by AIOps Monitoring
- With Complexity and Management of Virtual Infrastructure Continuing to Grow, AIOps Platform Promises to Optimize Virtual Resources
- Intelligent Operations: A Broader Emerging Field with AIOps Being a Vital Component
- Growing Realization among Enterprises about the Value of AIOps to Fuel Adoption
- AIOps Set to Facilitate Digital Transformation of Automated Data Centers
- AIOps Grows in Prominence at the Enterprise Edge
- Enterprises to Increasingly Integrate AIOps into Chat-based IT Operations (ChatOps)
- AI-Powered APM: Driving Intelligent Automations
- Resolving Data Quality Issues Essential for Effectiveness of AIOps
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- AIOps Platform
- Core Elements of AIOps Platform
- Use Cases of AIOps Platform
- AIOps Technologies
- Advantages and Drawbacks of AIOps Platform
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
