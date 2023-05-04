Global Nematicides Market Size To Worth USD 4.28 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.1%

New York, United States , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nematicides Market Size is to grow from USD 1.78 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.28 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the projected period. The global nematicides market is poised for significant growth, driven by the need for high crop yields, increasing soil-borne diseases, and the adoption of sustainable practices.

The global nematicides market refers to the chemical or biological agents used to control nematodes, a type of soil-borne pest that can cause significant damage to crops. Nematodes are a major problem for farmers around the world, and nematicides are essential for controlling their spread and preventing crop damage. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for food products and the need for high crop yields. Thea use of nematicides helps prevent the spread of soil-borne diseases caused by nematodes and other pests, thereby improving crop quality. Increased crop intensification and agricultural land expansion have resulted in increased nematode infestations, driving up demand for nematicides. Agriculture intensification entails planting crops more frequently, which can lead to an increase in nematode populations. Furthermore, climate change has caused changes in temperature and rainfall patterns, which can lead to an increase in nematode populations. However, the high cost of nematicides is a significant market restraint. Nematicides are frequently expensive to manufacture, making them unaffordable to small farmers in developing countries. The high cost of nematicides has also led to the development of less effective alternatives, such as crop rotation and cover crops, to manage nematode populations.

The chemical nematicides segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global nematicides market over the projected period.

The global nematicides market is divided into two types: chemical and biological. Among these, the chemical nematicides segment is expected to account for the majority of the global nematicides market over the forecast period. Chemical nematicides have dominated the market for many years due to their effectiveness and accessibility. Chemical nematicides work quickly and can provide long-term protection against nematode infestations.

The cyst segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global nematicides market over the forecast period.

The global nematicides market is divided into cyst, root-knot, and lesion nematode types. Among these, the cyst segment is expected to account for the majority of the global nematicides market during the forecast period. The cyst nematode segment of the global nematicides market is driven by the high economic impact of cyst nematodes on crop yields. Some of the most commonly used nematicides for cyst nematode control are abamectin, carbofuran, and fenamiphos.

The soil dressing segment of the global nematicides market is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period.

The global nematicides market is divided into seed treatment, drenching, soil dressing, and fumigation. The soil dressing segment of the global nematicides market is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The ability to apply nematicides to large areas of soil quickly and efficiently drives the soil dressing segment of the global nematicides market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global nematicides market during the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global nematicides market during the study period. The presence of major market players, the high demand for nematicides in agriculture, and the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques drive the market. The United States is the region's largest consumer of nematicides, accounting for a sizable share of the market. The Asia Pacific nematicides market is expected to grow faster than other regions due to rising population, rising food demand, and the adoption of advanced farming practises. The market is primarily driven by countries such as China and India, which are the region's largest consumers of nematicides. Because the region is highly susceptible to nematode infestations, there is a greater demand for nematicides as a means of controlling nematode infestations and increasing crop yields.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Nematicides Market include BAYER AG, BASF SE, SYNGENTA AG, Corteva Agriscience, FMC CORPORATION, Isagro S.P.A, ADAMA agricultural solutions ltd, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc, VIVE CROP PROTECTION, CROP IQ TECHNOLOGY LTD, HORIZON GROUP, BIO HUMA NETICS, INC, VALENT BIOSCIENCES LLC, ECOWIN, TELLURIS BIOTECH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, BioConsortia, Inc., a U.S.-based agricultural R&D company, disclosed the development and registration of two new nematicides complying with successful field trials on maize and other important crops. The new product keeps nematodes at bay while increasing crop yields.

