Agriculture M2M Global Market Report 2023: Rising Concerns Over Food Security Drives Adoption

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture M2M - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Agriculture M2M Market to Reach $83 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Agriculture M2M estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 42.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Equipment Control & Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 43.7% CAGR and reach US$40 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Crop Management segment is readjusted to a revised 42.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.7% CAGR



The Agriculture M2M market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 39.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 38.3% and 36.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -

Aeris Communications, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Davis Instruments

Elecsys Corporation

Eltopia Communications

John Deere

Kontron AG

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

McCrometer, Inc.

Orange Business Services

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Telit Communications PLC

Trimble, Inc.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Tyro Remotes UK

Valley Irrigation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Agriculture M2M - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Growing Need to Improve Farming Efficiency Results in Rising Adoption of M2M Technology in Agricultural Activities

Applications of Agriculture M2M Technology

Agriculture M2M Market: Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Application for Developed and Developed Regions

North America and Europe Witness Growing Adoption of Agriculture M2M Technology

Competition

Leading Vendors in the Global Agriculture M2M Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing M2M Market Presents Opportunities for Adoption in Agriculture Industry

Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Worldwide in Billions for the Period 2014-2021

Rising Concerns Over Food Security Drives Adoption of M2M to Improve Agricultural Yield and Efficiency

Global Agricultural Output: Sources of Growth of Output for the Period 1961-70 to 2001-14

Agricultural Land as % of Total Land Area Worldwide for the Period 1961-2016

M2M Technology Enables Industrialization of Agricultural Operations

IoT Revolutionizing the Farming Sector

Cellular M2M in Agriculture Sector: An Overview

Cellular M2M Connections in Agriculture Industry (in Million) in Select Countries

Expanding Cellular M2M Connectivity Augurs Well for Agri M2M Market

Growing Number of Cellular M2M Connections Present Opportunity for M2M Adoption in Agriculture Industry: Number of Cellular M2M Connections Worldwide in Millions for the Years 2010 through 2020

Satellite Technology Transforms Agricultural Activity

Satellite M2M/IoT Market Progress Augurs Well for its Adoption in Farming Sector

Global Satellite M2M/IoT Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global M2M/IoT Satellite Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Vertical for the Year 2025

Unique Capabilities Facilitate Expansion of Satellite M2M into Agriculture Sector

An Insight into IoT Application in Agriculture and Smart Farming

Smart Farming: Leveraging Capabilities of M2M to Improve Crop Yield

Product Overview

What is M2M?

Agriculture M2M: An Introduction

Applications and Use Cases of M2M in Agriculture

Recent Industry Activity

John Deere Acquires Blue River Technology

AGCO Partners with Solinftec for Digital Agriculture Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqykcn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment