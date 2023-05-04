Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optic Connector & Mechanical Splice Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the forecast of global consumption and technology trends of fiber optic connectors and mechanical splices. The publisher believes clients will find this report useful for planning of product and market development. Historical estimated data are presented for 2020, plus the year-by-year forecast through 2030.

This analysis and forecast and of America, EMEA and APAC regional consumption is presented for selected fiber optic connector and mechanical splice used in selected communication applications. The forecast for each connector type, in turn, is segmented into each geographical region.

The information is presented in easy-to-follow illustrations and text. A global summary also is provided. The report also outlines the market research methodology followed. There are over 120 vendors competing for the global fiber optic connector/mechanical splice market, which the publisher tracks in a product matrix showing participation in the following: connectors, cable assemblies, optical backplanes, and fiber optic installation apparatus; however, is dominated by a few companies that have a broad base in various interconnect products.

Connectors and Applications Covered in this Study

The connector market forecast is built up from specific segments. The three major categories: single-mode, multimode and mechanical splices are further broken down as shown in Table 1.

The end applications for the selected fiber optic connectors discussed in this study report are itemized in Table 2.

Table 1

Fiber Optic Connector Product Category List

Single-mode Fiber Optic Connector ST and FC Simplex SC Simplex Small Form Factor (SFF) Simplex Connector LC Simplex SFF Other Simplex Adapter

Multichannel/Multifiber Connecto r MT / Other SFF Duplex Connector SFF Duplex LC SFF Other Duplex MIL-SPEC/Harsh Environment and Other

r Multimode Fiber Optic Connectors ST and FC Simplex SC Simplex Small Form Factor (SFF) Simplex Connector SFF LC Simplex SFF Other Simplex Adapter

Multichannel/Multifiber Connector MT / Other SFF Duplex Connector SFF Duplex LC SFF Other Duplex MIL-SPEC/Harsh Environment and Other

Mechanical Splices

Note: In previous market forecasts, the publisher counted all small form factor (SFF) connectors (LC and "other) as simplex units; however, in this forecast they have added separate line items for LC and OTHER (SFF) duplex units. (In previous forecasts, they counted one SFF connector as two simplex connectors).



Table 2 - Fiber Optic Connector Application Category List

Telecommunications

Apparatus

Modules/Components

Private Data LAN/WAN

Apparatus

Modules/Components

Military/Aerospace

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and Value-Added Connectors

Military Specified/Standard (MIL-SPEC)

Aircraft/Spacecraft

Shipboard

Other Military/Aerospace (Base Stations, Tactical Ground, Vehicles, Missile Systems, Other)

Specialty



The Specialty applications category, which includes automotive/vehicle, medical, sensors, industrial, energy/oil/gas, and harsh-environment, as well as non-specified (miscellaneous uses)

This report presents the market forecast for using fiber optic cleavers and strippers. This report provides the consumption by the following functions:

Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units in thousands)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Barriers to Growth in the US Military/Government Sector

2. Fiber Optic Connector & Mechanical Splice (Descriptions)

3. Market Forecast, by Connector Type

3.1 Global Market Forecast, by Connector Type

3.2 America Region - Market Forecast, by Connector Type

3.3 EMEA Market Forecast, by Connector Type

3.4 APAC Market Forecast, by Connector Type

4. Application Market Forecast=

5. Competition - Fiber Optic Connectors and Related

6. Market Research Methodology

Information Base

Nature of Data

7. Market Forecast Data Base (Excel File) Explanation

Companies Mentioned





ABB Group

AFL

Amphenol Corporation (also: Custom Cable Inc and Fiber Systems Int'l/FSI)

Anixter (WESCO)

Aptiv Plc (previuoslyDelphi Automotive LLP)

APT Prosper Technology Co., LTD (Apttek)

ARIA Technologies, Inc.

Arrayed Fiberoptics Corporation (AFC)

Aurora Optics, Inc.

Bel Fuse Inc. (Cinch Connectors-Bel Group, Fibreco)

Belden Inc.

Beyondtech Inc.

Cablek Industries

CableLAN Products, Inc.

Cables Plus USA

Century Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Clearfield, Inc.

CommScope / TE Connectivity Broadband Network Solutions (BNS)

Corning Incorporated (AFOP)

DAYTAI Network Technologies Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou)

Dersing Electronics Co., Ltd.

Diamond SA

Euromicron Group (Sachsenkabel)

Fiber Cable Solution Technology Co., Ltd (FCST)

Fiber Connections, Inc.

Fiberdyne Labs, Inc.

FirstFiber (FirstFiber.cn.)

FiberFox Inc.

Fiber Instruments Sales Inc. (FIS)

FiberOptic Resale Corporation (FORC)

Fibernet

Fibertronics, Inc.

Fischer Connectors SA

FOSTEC

FS.COM Inc.

Furukawa/Fitel/OFS

GAO Tek Inc.

Glenair, Inc.

Green Telecom Technology Co., Ltd

HARTING Technology Group

Hefei Xingcheng Communications Co., Ltd

Hirose Electric Company Ltd.

Hitachi Cable America (HCA)

Honda Tsushin Kogyo Co., LTD. (HTK)

Hubbell Incorporated (including Hawke International)

Huber & Suhner AG

ILSINTECH

INNO Instrument Incorporated

ITT-Cannon, VEAM, BIW

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. (JAE)

Joinwit Optoelectronic Tech. Co., Ltd. (Shanghai)

JONHON (AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd)

Kaishengda Cable Co., Ltd. (KSD) (Shenzhen)

KeyFibre (KeyQuick System)

KITCO Fiber Optics - Marmon Aerospace & Defense/Berkshire Hathaway

KOC Communication Company, Ltd. ( KamaxOptic Communication Co. Ltd)

Legrand/Ortronics Fiber Optic Solutions

LEMO Connectors

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Luxshare Precision Industry Co.,Ltd (Luxshare-ICT - Technologies)

Milnec Interconnect Systems 5-169

Molex, LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.)

Nexans S.A.

Ningbo APC Electronics Co., Ltd.

NKT Photonics A/S (NKT Group)

North Optic Communication Co., Ltd.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

Optokon A.S

OptoSpan

Optotec -STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd acquired Optotec S.p.A. in 2020)

Panduit

Precision Fiber Products

Precision Rated Optics (PRO) (FiberOptics.com Inc.)

Preformed Line Products

Proterial Cable America, Inc.; Previously known as Hitachi Cable America (HCA) 5-194

Prysmian Group / Draka

QPC Fiber Optic, Inc.

QualitY (Dongguan Qingying Industrial Co., Ltd.)

Radiall

Reichle & De-Massari AG (R&M)

Rollball International Company, Ltd.

Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure (Rosenberger OSI)

Sanwa Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd / Sanwa Electronics USA Corporation

Seikoh Giken Co. Ltd.

Sembanx Electronic Technology Co., ltd.

Senko Advanced Components (SENKO Sangyo Co., Ltd.)

Shenzhen Powerlink Electronic Technology Co. Ltd

Shenzhen YHT Broadband Equipment Co., Ltd.

Siemon Company (The Siemon Company)

Sinda Optic Technology Company, Ltd. (Shenzhen)

Sinus Electronic (Nucletron Electronic)

Smiths Connectors / Sabritec

SOURIAU (Esterline)

Spring Optical Communication Co., Ltd (Shenzhen)

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp.

Sunma International Industry Ltd. (Wuhan Sumna Technology Company, Ltd.)

Sylex s.r.o.

Takfly Communications Co., Ltd. (Takfly Industrial Co., Ltd)

Techwin (China) Industry Co., Ltd

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tempo Communications, Inc. (formerly Greenlee Communications)

TKH Group - Telecom Solutions; (ACT - The Netherlands)

Tuolima Network Technologies Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou)

UNIKIT Optical Technologies Co., Ltd (Jiangsu)

US Conec Ltd.

Vitex, LLC.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Cable)

XDK Communication Equipment

YINGDA Photonic Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen)

