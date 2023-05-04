Global Lecithin Market Report Analysis Report 2023: A $1.04 Billion Market by 2028 from $825 Million in 2022 - Market Shares, Plant Turnarounds, Capacities, Investments, & Acquisitions and Mergers

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lecithin Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global lecithin market attained a value of USD 825.05 million in 2022. Aided by the growing food and beverage industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 1042.42 million by 2028.



Lecithin is a group of phospholipids that is found in both animal and plant tissues and is considered essential for proper biological functioning of the body. It is also used to treat diseases such as Alzheimer and dementia, and gallbladder conditions, among others. It is widely used in food industry due to its viscous nature, both in liquid as well as semi-liquid products. Moreover, it also finds its application in personal care items and other industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, among others.



In the food industry, lecithin is gaining popularity owing to the health benefits associated with it, such as improving the health of the heart, enhancing digestion, lowering cholesterol, helping fight dementia, and reducing other health risks and complications.

Milk duct clogging is a common issue that is faced by breast feeding women and can be prevented by the intake of lecithin supplements. Properties of lecithin such as flavour protector, emulsifier, and antioxidant have further enhanced their use in food preparation, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, driving the growth of the lecithin market.



Rising prevalence of allergies is increasing the demand for hypoallergenic foods, thereby helping in the growth of the global lecithin market. Lecithin is commonly used to improve the taste and quality of hypoallergenic foods, helping attract more consumers towards hypoallergenic food products.

Furthermore, lecithin is known as a minimally processed and natural ingredient due to which it meets the increasing preference for clean label products by consumers from all across the globe. Lecithin is found in various forms such as liquid, powder, and granules, and used in powdered form to manufacture candy, butter, and other similar products, rather than in liquid form.



Lecithin that is obtained from plants is commonly used for pharmaceutical applications. It acts as an emulsifier, wetting agent, revitalising agent, mould release agent, and dispersant in various medicines and thereafter offer several benefits such as increasing bioavailability and skin penetration of medications, which is further supporting the growth of the lecithin market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $751.33 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1042.42 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Caldic B.V

Lecithin GmbH

Lecilite Ingredients Pvt Ltd

Lipoid GmbH

Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG

Market Breakup by Source

Soy

Sunflower

Rapeseed

Others

Market Segmentation by Form

Liquid

Powder

Granules

Market Segmentation by End Use

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

