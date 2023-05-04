ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Wednesday 03 May 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1022.4p



- including income, 1029.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1026.6p

- including income, 1033.6p

