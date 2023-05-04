Global Viral Gastroenteritis Market Size To Grow USD 9.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.1%

New York, United States , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Viral Gastroenteritis Market Size is to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2022 to USD 9.5 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Viral gastroenteritis is a prevalent gastrointestinal illness that affects people globally. Viral gastroenteritis, often known as the stomach affects the lining of the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. Viral gastroenteritis is caused by a variety of viruses, including norovirus, rotavirus, astrovirus, and enteric adenovirus. This disease is transmitted through direct contact with the patient as well as contaminated water or food. The key objective of treatment is to rehydrate the patient by drinking enough water or fluids. Symptoms of this disease include, among other things, abdominal pain, dizziness, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, chills, loss of appetite, fever, joint stiffness, sweating, muscular soreness, and weight loss.

The increased prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and rising healthcare costs are the primary factors influencing market expansion. In addition to the increasing older population, new product launches propel the viral gastroenteritis industry forward. Similarly, other factors such as growing urbanization and enhanced health awareness would benefit the market growth rate. Also, an increase in research & development activities may propel the global viral gastroenteritis market worldwide. Moreover, an increase in the number of pipeline medications and clinical research on rare illnesses during the forecast period would provide favorable opportunities for the viral gastroenteritis market. Furthermore, the high cost of treatment, disease consequences such as severe dehydration, and the significant initial investment necessary in research and development efforts for the enhancement of vaccinations, drugs, and treatment kits will hinder market progress. Moreover, rigorous regulations imposed on the treatment and use of chemicals in pharmaceutical manufacturing methods may pose additional difficulties to the viral gastroenteritis market during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Viral Gastroenteritis Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type of Virus (Norovirus, Rotavirus), By Diagnosis (Physical Examination, Rapid Stool Test, Others), By Drugs (Antibiotics, Antacids, Laxatives, Antimotility Agents), By End-Users, (Clinic, Hospital, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032."

The global viral gastroenteritis market, By Type of Virus: The global viral gastroenteritis market is bifurcated into norovirus, and rotavirus based on the type of virus.

The global viral gastroenteritis market, By Diagnosis: Based on the diagnosis, the global viral gastroenteritis market is divided into different segments such as, physical examination, rapid stool tests, and others.

The global viral gastroenteritis market, By Drugs: On the basis of drugs, the global viral gastroenteritis market is classified into Antibiotics, Antacids, Laxatives, and antimotility Agents.

The hospital segment is leading the market share growth during the forecast period.

Based on the end users, the global viral gastroenteritis market is divided into clinics, hospitals, and Others. Among them, hospitals are likely to expand the market during the forecast period because they have access to specialized technology and knowledge for hysteroscopy and other diagnostic procedures. Moreover, hospitals typically see a higher volume of patients and are more likely to obtain recommendations from primary care practitioners, which may contribute to their dominance in this area.

North America is leading the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

The North American market for Viral Gastroenteritis Market is a prominent commercial segment within the global viral gastroenteritis market owing to the increased occurrence of viral gastroenteritis in the United States, particularly among children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 19 to 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis occur in the United States each year. Also, there is a growing awareness of diseases and health-related issues that arise as a result of the existence of important key players in viral gastroenteritis.

Asia Pacific is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for rapid diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal disorders as a result of increased research and development activity. Additionally, increasing awareness about various treatment choices increases the market share of viral gastroenteritis. Moreover, increased investments in life science research and demand for novel medications to treat gastrointestinal disorders in developing nations such as China and India would propel the Asia Pacific market forward.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Viral Gastroenteritis Market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Fresenius Kabi AG, Zydus Cadila, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Abbott, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and others.

