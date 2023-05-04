5G Technologies Global Market Report 2023: A $125+ Billion Industry by 2027 Featuring Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung, and AT&T

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Technologies Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5g technologies market will grow from $30.62 billion in 2022 to $44.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.0%. The 5g technologies market is expected to grow from $125.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 29.4%.

The 5G technology is the next generation of wireless communications that provide faster download speeds, low latency, and more capacity and connectivity for billions of devices. This use various spectrum bands, including millimeter-wave (mmWave) radio spectrum, with the ability to carry a very large amount of data for a short distance.



The main chipset types of 5G technologies are ASIC chips, RFID chips, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array (FPGA). An ASIC, or application-specific integrated circuit, refers to a microchip designed for a special application, such as a kind of transmission protocol or a hand-held computer.

The communication infrastructure is a small cell, macro cell, and radio access network (ran). The core network technologies are software-defined networking (Sdn), network functions virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), fog computing (FC), and distributed antenna system (DAS). The various end-users involved are automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, energy and utilities, and other end-users.



Security and privacy concern is an important restraint for the 5G technologies market. This is mainly because the 5G technologies market faces both standard and sophisticated cybersecurity threats, and the security of user`s data becomes a critical challenge for the 5G wireless transmission system/infrastructure because of the large number of devices connected to the network and diversity of the technology.



The increasing collaborations between 5G technology companies are an emerging trend in the 5G technologies market. This is mainly because these companies are focusing on developing a strong 5G infrastructure and facilitating innovative platforms, by sharing their resources, knowledge, technology, and cost. Such collaborations are also helpful to the companies in case of expiring licenses, lack of technological know-how, and stringent regulatory environment. With this partnership, Vi maximizes fiber capacity and network efficiencies for 5G.



The 5G technologies market is governed by the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) which lays down regulations related to 5G technologies within the European Union. For instance, in. March 2022, accordingly, the EU has adopted regulations to accelerate 5G network installations by simplifying the deployment of small cell antennas that provide the last mile for 5G networks.

The regulation defines the physical and technical characteristics of small cells, setting strict limits on their size and power, exempting them from planning permits (while retaining national oversight), and addressing their appearance to make them less visible. Hence, regulations such as these would benefit 5G technology companies, and drive the 5G technologies market.



The increase in government initiatives to promote and roll out the emerging 5G technology are expected to propel the growth of the 5G technologies market. This is mainly because the 5G technology has a significant impact on mobile networks, physical networking, computing facilities, hosting and deployment systems, and service and infrastructure orchestration.

It has become imperative for every government to ensure that the 5G technology reaches its maximum potential, as it supports thousands of new applications for consumers and businesses in manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and automobile markets. Therefore, the increase in government initiatives is driving the growth of the 5G technology market.



The 5G technology market includes revenues earned by entities by providing 5G services such as low band 5G, mid-band 5G, and mmWave high band 5G. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The major players in the 5g technologies market are Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung, and AT&T.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 5G Technologies Market Characteristics



3. 5G Technologies Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global 5G Technologies Historic Market, 2017 - 2022, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global 5G Technologies Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. 5G Technologies Market Segmentation

4.1. Global 5G Technologies Market, Segmentation By Communication Infrastructure, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

4.2. Global 5G Technologies Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

4.3. Global 5G Technologies Market, Segmentation By Core Network Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

4.4. Global 5G Technologies Market, Segmentation By Chipset Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

ASIC Chips

RFIC Chips

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

5. 5G Technologies Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global 5G Technologies Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2. Global 5G Technologies Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

