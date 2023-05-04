New York, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultracapacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033180/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Ultracapacitors Market to Reach $39 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ultracapacitors estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 23.7% over the period 2022-2030. 50-100 Volts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.1% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Less Than 10 Volts segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.8% CAGR
The Ultracapacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 18.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- CAP-XX
- Ioxus, Inc.
- LS Mtron
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc.
- NEC-Tokin
- Nesscap Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Skeleton Technologies
- Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd
- VINATech Co., Ltd.
- Yunasko
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033180/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ultracapacitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Ultracapacitors Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
50-100 Volts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for 50-100 Volts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for 50-100 Volts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Less
Than 10 Volts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Less Than 10 Volts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Less Than 10 Volts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
10-25 Volts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for 10-25 Volts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for 10-25 Volts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
25-50 Volts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for 25-50 Volts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for 25-50 Volts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 100 Volts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Above 100 Volts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 100 Volts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ultracapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Power Type -
50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts
and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by Power
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100 Volts,
Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100
Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Power
Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50
Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100
Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above
100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Ultracapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Power
Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50
Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100
Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above
100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Ultracapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Power
Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50
Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100
Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above
100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Ultracapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Power
Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50
Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100
Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above
100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Ultracapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Power
Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50
Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100
Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above
100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Ultracapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Power
Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50
Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100
Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above
100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Power
Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50
Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100
Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above
100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Ultracapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Application -
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by Power Type -
50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts
and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors by Power
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100 Volts,
Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100
Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts,
25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50
Volts and Above 100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Ultracapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts,
25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ultracapacitors
by Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 50-100
Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above
100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ultracapacitors by Application - Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial and Energy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Application - Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for
Ultracapacitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Energy for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ultracapacitors by Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10
Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Ultracapacitors by
Power Type - 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts,
25-50 Volts and Above 100 Volts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for
Ultracapacitors by Power Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 50-100 Volts, Less Than 10 Volts, 10-25 Volts, 25-50
Volts and Above 100 Volts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033180/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Ultracapacitors Market to Reach $39 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultracapacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033180/?utm_source=GNW