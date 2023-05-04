Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Funding and Investments for Innovation in Hardware and Software Advancement Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market by Product (Camera, Accessories), Technology (Snapshot, Pushbroom), Application (Military, Remote Sensing (Agriculture, Environmental), Machine Vision, Life Sciences & Diagnostics) & Region-Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyperspectral imaging systems market is projected to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2028 from USD 16.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing AI-based hyperspectral sensing techniques for food, agriculture, and medical applications. However, However, issues related to data storage restrain the growth of the hyperspectral imaging systems market.

The cameras segment accounted for the highest market share in the hyperspectral imaging systems market, by product, during the forecast period

Based on the product segment, the hyperspectral imaging systems system market is categorized into cameras and accessories. The cameras segment is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing advancements in technology to make it a low-cost camera.

Snapshot technology accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented into pushbroom, snapshot, and other technologies. In 2022, the pushbroom dominated the market and snapshot technology to observe the highest growth rate. Factors supporting the growth of snapshot technology include an increasing number of product launches.

The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in the hyperspectral imaging systems market, by region, during the forecast period

Based on the region, the global hyperspectral imaging systems market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period. The presence of technologically advanced hyperspectral products and the increasing adoption of hyperspectral in mining and pharmaceutical companies are supporting the growth of the hyperspectral imaging systems market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Funding and Investments for Innovation in Hardware and Software Advancement

Growing Industrial Applications of Hyperspectral Imaging

Increasing Need for Remote Sensing Data in Defense/Homeland Security Operations and Commercial Applications

Restraints

Data Storage Challenges and High Costs in Hyperspectral Imaging Systems

Opportunities

AI-based Hyperspectral Sensing Techniques for Food, Agriculture, and Medical Applications

Untapped Market Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Lack of Cost-Effective Super-Resolution in Spatial Domain

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $34.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cameras

6.2.1 Increasing Applications in Defense and Industrial Applications to Drive Market

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Increased Use of Hyperspectral Imaging Systems to Support Adoption of Associated Accessories

7 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pushbroom

7.2.1 Pushbroom to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

7.3 Snapshot

7.3.1 Snapshot Segment to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Study Period

7.4 Other Technologies

8 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military Surveillance

8.2.1 Lesser Costs and Greater Operational Uptime for Expensive Airborne and Maritime Assets to Drive Market

8.3 Remote Sensing

8.3.1 Agriculture

8.3.1.1 Agriculture to be Largest and Fastest-Growing Segment in Remote Sensing Applications Market During Study Period

8.3.2 Mining/Mineral Mapping

8.3.2.1 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems to Determine Spectrally Unique Areas at Surface and Produce Comprehensive Mineral Maps

8.3.3 Environmental Monitoring

8.3.3.1 Wide Applications in Environmental Testing and Analysis of Chemical Nature of Liquids, Solids, and Gases to Propel Market

8.3.4 Other Remote Sensing Applications

8.4 Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics

8.4.1 Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics Segment to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

8.5 Machine Vision & Optical Sorting

8.5.1 Growing Focus on Automation for Productivity Enhancement in Various Industries to Augment Segment

8.6 Other Applications

9 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Applied Spectral Imaging

Bayspec, Inc.

Brandywine Photonics

Chemimage Corporation

Clyde Hsi

Corning Incorporated

Cubert GmbH

Cytoviva, Inc.

Diaspective Vision

Galileo Group, Inc.

Gamaya

Glana Sensors Ab

Headwall Photonics

Hinalea Imaging

Horiba, Ltd.

Hypermed Imaging, Inc.

Imec

Inno-Spec GmbH

Jb Hyperspectral Devices GmbH

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Norsk Elektro Optikk

Orbital Sidekick

Ornet Sdn Bhd

Photon Etc.

Resonon Inc.

Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd.

Surface Optics Corporation

Telops Inc.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Ximea GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i365bp

