TopBuild Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Sales increased 8.2% to $1.3 billion
  • Gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 29.3%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points to 18.8%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “TopBuild reported another strong quarter with solid top line growth and margin expansion at both business segments; Installation and Specialty Distribution. We are particularly pleased with the performance of our commercial business which reflects, in part, the success of our installation branches in capturing light commercial activity across their respective regions.”

“Our overall results demonstrate the strength of our operating model, the diversity of our end-markets, the hard work of our entire TopBuild team, and the operating efficiency initiatives we continue to implement across the organization.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2022)

3 Months Ended 3/31/23ReportedChange
Sales$1,265,2388.2%
Gross Margin29.3%100 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.5%(80 bps)
Operating Profit$199,43121.6%
Operating Margin15.8%180 bps
Net Income$135,87018.4%
Net Income per diluted share$4.2823.3%
   
3 Months Ended 3/31/23AdjustedChange
Sales$1,265,2388.2%
Gross Margin29.3%100 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.2%(80 bps)
Operating Profit$203,08921.2%
Operating Margin16.1%180 bps
Net Income$138,36019.7%
Net Income per diluted share$4.3624.6%
EBITDA$238,32418.1%
EBITDA Margin18.8%150 bps
   
   
3 Months Ended 3/31/23Same BranchChange
Sales$1,250,3937.0%
Adj. Gross Margin29.4%110 bps
Adj. Operating Margin16.2%190 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin18.9%160 bps
Incremental EBITDA43.0% 

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2022)

Installation3 Months Ended 3/31/23 Specialty Distribution3 Months Ended 3/31/23
Sales$767,090 Sales$558,375
Change  Change 
Volume5.4% Volume-3.0%
Price5.8% Price5.7%
M&A2.2% M&A0.0%
Total Change13.4% Total Change2.7%
Operating Margin19.1% Operating Margin13.1%
Change240 bps Change20 bps
Adj. Operating Margin19.2% Adj. Operating Margin13.2%
Change250 bps Change20 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin21.4% Adj. EBITDA Margin15.8%
Change230 bps Change20 bps

Capital Allocation
“Acquiring installation and specialty distribution companies remains our number one capital allocation priority and our prospects center around our core of insulation. The synergies we recognize and operational improvements we achieve through M&A create great returns for our shareholders,” added Buck.

The Company completed one acquisition in the first quarter, SRI Holdings, which is expected to contribute approximately $62 million of annual revenue.

2023 Outlook
The Company’s outlook for 2023 remains unchanged from the outlook it provided in its fourth quarter 2022 financial results press release distributed on February 23, 2023.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook (1)
($ in millions)

2023LowHigh
Sales$4,700$4,900
Adjusted EBITDA*$820$910

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

(1) This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 180 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)   
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)   
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2023  2022 
Net sales    $1,265,238     $1,168,918 
Cost of sales  895,023   837,717 
Gross profit  370,215   331,201 
       
Selling, general, and administrative expense  170,784   167,247 
Operating profit  199,431   163,954 
       
Other income (expense), net:      
Interest expense  (18,039)  (11,966)
Other, net  1,923   684 
Other expense, net  (16,116)  (11,282)
Income before income taxes  183,315   152,672 
       
Income tax expense  (47,445)  (37,961)
Net income $135,870  $114,711 
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $4.31  $3.50 
Diluted $4.28  $3.47 
       
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic  31,550,658   32,738,525 
Diluted  31,713,239   33,042,490 
       


TopBuild Corp.       
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 
(in thousands)       
        
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2023 2022 
Net income $135,870 $114,711 
Other comprehensive income:       
Foreign currency translation adjustment  1,753  3,218 
Comprehensive income $137,623 $117,929 
        


TopBuild Corp.        
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)     
(dollars in thousands)        
  As of 
  March 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $333,778  $240,069 
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $16,007 at March 31, 2023, and $16,281 at December 31, 2022  833,959   836,071 
Inventories, net  422,229   438,644 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  22,861   34,257 
Total current assets  1,612,827   1,549,041 
         
Right of use assets  211,381   205,892 
Property and equipment, net  260,146   253,484 
Goodwill  1,992,394   1,966,994 
Other intangible assets, net  607,683   614,967 
Other assets  16,483   16,453 
Total assets $4,700,914  $4,606,831 
         
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $450,963  $487,114 
Current portion of long-term debt  42,371   40,068 
Accrued liabilities  193,347   199,370 
Short-term operating lease liabilities  62,110   60,880 
Short-term finance lease liabilities  2,452   2,207 
Total current liabilities  751,243   789,639 
         
Long-term debt  1,405,931   1,417,257 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  252,044   251,481 
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  61,466   59,783 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  154,844   149,943 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  4,983   6,673 
Other liabilities  5,259   2,349 
Total liabilities  2,635,770   2,677,125 
         
EQUITY  2,065,144   1,929,706 
Total liabilities and equity $4,700,914  $4,606,831 
         
  As of March 31, 
  2023  2022 
Other Financial Data        
Receivable days  52   47 
Inventory days  43   46 
Accounts payable days  60   63 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $805,225  $651,595 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †  15.6%  14.8%
         
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches        


TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2023  2022 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:              
Net income $135,870  $114,711 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  32,100   30,499 
Share-based compensation  3,135   3,727 
Loss on sale of property and equipment  185   207 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  720   706 
Provision for bad debt expense  1,338   2,512 
Loss from inventory obsolescence  1,642   868 
Deferred income taxes, net  563   (81)
Change in certain assets and liabilities:      
Receivables, net  (10,847)  (65,031)
Inventories, net  20,096   (38,570)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  11,579   (2,347)
Accounts payable  (25,480)  12,663 
Accrued liabilities  (3,339)  29,523 
Other, net  2,239   96 
Net cash provided by operating activities  169,801   89,483 
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (15,580)  (18,413)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (45,845)  (13,967)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  455   253 
Net cash used in investing activities  (60,970)  (32,127)
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:      
Repayment of long-term debt  (9,743)  (9,634)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (6,350)  (11,658)
Exercise of stock options  1,029   808 
Repurchase of shares of common stock     (50,000)
Payment of contingent consideration     (23)
Net cash used in financing activities  (15,064)  (70,507)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash  (58)  (75)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  93,709   (13,226)
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period  240,069   139,779 
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period $333,778  $126,553 
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:      
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $18,271  $22,449 
Accruals for property and equipment  835   213 
       


TopBuild Corp.            
Segment Data (Unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended March 31,      
   2023   2022  Change  
Installation            
Sales $767,090  $676,693   13.4%
             
Operating profit, as reported $146,897  $112,679     
Operating margin, as reported  19.1%  16.7%    
             
Rationalization charges     473     
Acquisition related costs  263   80     
Operating profit, as adjusted $147,160  $113,232     
Operating margin, as adjusted  19.2%  16.7%    
             
Share-based compensation  379   407     
Depreciation and amortization  16,493   15,685     
EBITDA, as adjusted $164,032  $129,324   26.8%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  21.4%  19.1%    
             
Specialty Distribution            
Sales $558,375  $543,862   2.7%
             
Operating profit, as reported $73,333  $70,420     
Operating margin, as reported  13.1%  12.9%    
             
Acquisition related costs  340   241     
Operating profit, as adjusted $73,673  $70,661     
Operating margin, as adjusted  13.2%  13.0%    
             
Share-based compensation  238   353     
Depreciation and amortization  14,572   14,030     
EBITDA, as adjusted $88,483  $85,044   4.0%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  15.8%  15.6%    
             


TopBuild Corp.          
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
  Three Months Ended March 31,     
  2023  2022  Change  
Total net sales          
Sales before eliminations $1,325,465  $1,220,555     
Intercompany eliminations  (60,227)  (51,637)    
Net sales after eliminations $1,265,238  $1,168,918   8.2%
           
Operating profit, as reported - segments $220,230  $183,099     
General corporate expense, net  (10,828)  (10,437)    
Intercompany eliminations  (9,971)  (8,708)    
Operating profit, as reported $199,431  $163,954     
Operating margin, as reported  15.8%   14.0%     
           
Rationalization charges     473     
Acquisition related costs   3,658   3,076     
Operating profit, as adjusted $203,089  $167,503     
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.1%   14.3%     
           
Share-based compensation  3,135   3,727     
Depreciation and amortization  32,100   30,499     
EBITDA, as adjusted $238,324  $201,729   18.1%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  18.8%   17.3    
           
Sales change period over period  96,320        
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  36,595        
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales  38.0       
           
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
           


TopBuild Corp.      
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)      
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2023 2022
Gross Profit Reconciliation      
       
Net sales $1,265,238  $1,168,918 
       
Gross profit, as reported $370,215  $331,201 
       
Acquisition related costs     121 
Gross profit, as adjusted $370,215  $331,322 
       
Gross margin, as reported  29.3  28.3
Gross margin, as adjusted  29.3  28.3
       
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation      
       
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $170,784  $167,247 
       
Rationalization charges     473 
Acquisition related costs  3,658   2,955 
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $167,126  $163,819 
       
Operating Profit Reconciliation      
       
Operating profit, as reported $199,431  $163,954 
       
Rationalization charges     473 
Acquisition related costs  3,658   3,076 
Operating profit, as adjusted $203,089  $167,503 
       
Operating margin, as reported  15.8  14.0
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.1  14.3
       
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation      
       
Income before income taxes, as reported $183,315  $152,672 
       
Rationalization charges     473 
Acquisition related costs  3,658   3,076 
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  186,973   156,221 
       
Tax rate at 26.0%  (48,613)  (40,617)
Income, as adjusted $138,360  $115,604 
       
Income per common share, as adjusted $4.36  $3.50 
       
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  31,713,239   33,042,490 
       


TopBuild Corp.      
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2023 2022
Net sales      
Same branch:      
Installation $752,245  $676,693 
Specialty Distribution  558,375   543,862 
Eliminations  (60,227)  (51,637)
Total same branch  1,250,393   1,168,918 
       
Acquisitions (a):      
Installation $14,845  $ 
Total acquisitions  14,845    
Total $1,265,238  $1,168,918 
       
EBITDA, as adjusted      
Same branch $236,775  $201,729 
Acquisitions (a)  1,549    
Total $238,324  $201,729 
       
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales      
Same branch (b)  18.9   
Acquisitions (c)  10.4   
Total (d)  18.8  17.3
       
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales      
Same branch (e)  43.0   
Acquisitions (c)  10.4   
Total (f)  38.0   
       
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months      
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales      
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales      
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales      
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales   
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales      
       


TopBuild Corp.       
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)       
(in thousands)       
        
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2023 2022 
Net income, as reported $135,870 $114,711 
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:       
Interest expense and other, net  16,116  11,282 
Income tax expense  47,445  37,961 
Depreciation and amortization  32,100  30,499 
Share-based compensation  3,135  3,727 
Rationalization charges    473 
Acquisition related costs  3,658  3,076 
EBITDA, as adjusted $238,324 $201,729 
        


TopBuild Corp.               
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
 2022 2023 Trailing Twelve Months Ended
 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 March 31, 2023
Net Sales$1,274,285 $1,300,998 $1,264,543 $1,265,238 $5,105,064
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 15,575  17,576  18,279  6,187  57,617
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,289,860 $1,318,574 $1,282,822 $1,271,425 $5,162,681
               
               
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches           
               


TopBuild Corp.      
2023 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)     
(in millions)      
       
 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023 
  Low  High 
Estimated net income$445.0  521.0 
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:     
Interest expense and other, net 67.0  63.0 
Income tax expense 157.0  183.0 
Depreciation and amortization 129.0  125.0 
Share-based compensation 15.0  13.0 
Acquisition related costs 7.0  5.0 
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$820.0 $910.0 
       
  
       