Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market Size & Share to Surpass $1315.59 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market is valued at USD 710.5 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1315.59 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The main drivers of market expansion include rising chronic diseases, including diabetes and cancer, burns, sports injuries, and street accidents. Additionally, due to COVID-19, more people are being diagnosed with various disorders. Sedentary lifestyles, poor eating habits, and other lifestyle changes have a negative impact on people's health and contribute to the rise of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, which are driving the global market.

We forecast that the chemical category in Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market sales will account for more than 40% of the market share by 2030 due to the increased number of surgeries & chronic injury situations worldwide. The chemical Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing products fight biofilm in multiple ways, speeding up the healing and recovery of chronic wounds.

Market Dynamics

Growing Sports-Related Injuries will Support Market Expansion

Children are particularly vulnerable to sports-related injuries. According to Stanford Children's Health, about 3.5 million kids suffer yearly injuries while engaging in physical activity. Wounds on the lower body are frequently the result of sports injuries. Even while such wounds are easily treated at home, the possibility of infection, as evidenced by discharge, edema, and discomfort, may necessitate hospitalization. Sports-related wounds fall within the category of acute wounds, which can recover in 2-3 weeks with an appropriate anti-biofilm dressing. Sports injuries are more likely to occur since more sports activities are available.

Rising Number of Surgeries to Boost Market Expansion

Surgical operations are becoming more used worldwide to treat various medical issues. The number of surgeries has also increased due to the accessibility of developed healthcare infrastructure and cutting-edge healthcare services. The global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market has a wide range of growth potential due to the increasing number of surgeries. An incision must be made to reach the bodily tissue or organ during a surgical treatment; nevertheless, minor or long incisions might result in surgical wounds. Thus, the entire healthcare sector depends on post-surgical wound care. An increase in surgical procedures presents the profitable potential for Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing services, including wound protection, skin infection prevention, dressing for fluid loss, and concealing surgical stitches.

Top Players in the Global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market

ConvaTec Inc. (UK)

Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)

Urgo Medical (U.S.)

Coloplast (India)

3M (U.S.)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Imbed Biosciences (U.S.)

Next Science (Australia)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany)

Top Trends in Global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing industry is the rising prevalence of the chronic disease. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), which is expected to drive market expansion, increases the risk of developing chronic wounds. As malignant wound treatments grow more prevalent due to the increased cancer prevalence, the demand for Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressings may rise.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing industry is the growing adoption of ambulatory surgery centers. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are revolutionising healthcare delivery by offering low-risk operations in a convenient setting. Compared to other medical venues like hospitals, ASCs offer less expensive courses. The market is anticipated to rise as Medicare expenditure increases for enhancing ASCs.



Top Report Findings

The Chemical category controls most of the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market's revenue based on the Mode of Mechanism. For both acute and chronic wounds, chemical-based anti-bio wound dressings are recommended. Iodine silver, iodine, EDTA, and other chemicals are divided into the chemical sector. Effective antiseptic agents for treating wounds are thought to be chemical compounds.





Based on the Application, most of the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market's revenue is controlled by the chronic wounds category because dermal and epidermal tissue integrity is the predisposing factor. Pressure sores, foot, and leg ulcers are chronic lesions that develop due to venous hypertension, inadequate arterial supply, and metabolic illnesses such as diabetes mellitus.





Based on End-Use, most of the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market's revenue is controlled by hospital categories as a result of an increase in hospitalizations and chronic wound situations. The segment's main drivers include the increase in diabetic foot and venous leg ulcer patients.



Recent Developments in the Global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market

February 2023: Vista Wound Care Services have opened in Waukegan, Illinois, according to a release from the US company Vista Health Systems. The mission of the Vista Wound Care Services Center is to offer state-of-the-art care for both chronic and acute wounds that can prevent infection and lower the risk of tissue loss and amputations. Waukegan and the surrounding areas will be served by Vista.





The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved Clarametyx Biosciences, Inc.'s investigational new drug application (IND), which was submitted by the biotech business that is developing targeted immune-enabling biologic medicines to combat biofilm infection (FDA). A first-in-human phase study can now be started by Clarametyx Biosciences. March 2021: Triad Life Sciences Inc. was acquired by Convatec Inc. for USD 450 million. The acquisition will assist the company in enhancing its portfolio of novel biologically derived products for the burns, chronic wounds, and surgical wounds markets.



Hospitals Category of the End Use Segment of the Global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market Expected to Generate a Good Amount of the Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the End-Use, the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market is divided into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other End Uses.

The Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market. The increase in hospital admissions for surgical procedures is a key driver of the hospital segment's growth in the global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market. The accessibility of cutting-edge wound care techniques and long-term care choices for wound healing has propelled the segment's expansion.

On the other hand, the Home Healthcare category is anticipated to be the fastest growing category in the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market. The populace had to use home care wound dressing services due to the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Patients' preferences for home care are growing due to its benefits, which include quick recovery, a lower risk of infection, familiar surroundings, in-home nursing services, and individualized healthcare.

North America Region of the Global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market Forecast to Generate a Major Proportion of the Global Revenue

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. The key companies and the availability of cutting-edge medical services in the area are important drivers of the market's expansion. Amputation surgeries are also anticipated to become more popular in the area due to the increased prevalence of diabetes, which would boost demand for Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing. Furthermore, the region's growing senior population contributes to the market's expansion.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market. Improved healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to boost the market's growth throughout the forecast period. The market for Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressings is expanding due to the increase in wound care facilities in China and India. Advanced wound care treatment facilities are being established in China's main cities, which bodes well for the Asia Pacific Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing market.

Global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market Segmentation

By Mode of Mechanism

Physical

Chemical

Biological



By Application

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By End-Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Other End Uses

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Key Questions Answered in the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market Report are:

What is the current size and projected growth of the anti-biofilm wound dressing market?

What are the key drivers and challenges for this market?

What are the different types of anti-biofilm wound dressings available and how do they compare in terms of efficacy, cost, and other factors?

What are the key applications for anti-biofilm wound dressings?

Who are the major players in this market and what are their market shares?

What are the latest trends and innovations in anti-biofilm wound dressings?

What are the regulatory and reimbursement landscape for anti-biofilm wound dressings?

What are the geographic trends and opportunities for this market in different regions?

What are the potential opportunities and challenges for new entrants in this market?

What is the competitive landscape of this market and what are the strategies adopted by key players to stay ahead?

