Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Biologics in Disease Management Bolsters Growth

Asia Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will grow by 8.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $ 1,098.6 billion over 2023-2032, driven by rising adoption of biologics in disease management, increasing regulatory approvals, patent expiration of major drugs, growing trend of outsourcing and increase in geriatric population.
This 196-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Molecule, Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Country.
Based on Molecule, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Small Molecule APIs
- Large Molecule APIs
Based on Synthesis, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Synthetic API
- Branded Synthetic API
- Generic Synthetic API
- Biotech API
- by type
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Recombinant Proteins
- Vaccines
- Other Biotech APIs
- by Category
- Innovative Biologic API
- Generic Biosimilar API
- by Expression
- Mammalian Expression
- Microbial Expression
- Yeast Expression
- Insect Expression
- Other Expression Technologies
- HPAPI
- Branded HPAPI
- Generic HPAPI
Based on Manufacturing Process, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Captive Manufacturing
- Branded Captive API
- Generic Captive API
- Merchant Manufacturing
- by Drug Type
- Branded Merchant API
- Generic Merchant API
- by Drug Synthesis
- Merchant Synthetic API
- Merchant Biotech API
By Therapeutic Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Ophthalmology
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Central Nervous System
- Pulmonary Disorders
- Orthopedics
- Other Applications
By Drug Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Branded Prescription Drugs
- Generic Prescription Drugs
- OTC Drugs
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$69800 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$152700 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Molecule
4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Synthesis
5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Manufacturing Process
6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Therapeutic Application
7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Drug Type
8 Asia-Pacific Market 2022-2032 by Country
9 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- BASF
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Catalent Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Lonza Group
- Lupin Limited
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mylan NV
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
