Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Biologics in Disease Management Bolsters Growth

Asia Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will grow by 8.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $ 1,098.6 billion over 2023-2032, driven by rising adoption of biologics in disease management, increasing regulatory approvals, patent expiration of major drugs, growing trend of outsourcing and increase in geriatric population.



This 196-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Molecule, Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Country.



Based on Molecule, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Small Molecule APIs

Large Molecule APIs

Based on Synthesis, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Synthetic API

Branded Synthetic API

Generic Synthetic API

Biotech API

by type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Other Biotech APIs

by Category

Innovative Biologic API

Generic Biosimilar API

by Expression

Mammalian Expression

Microbial Expression

Yeast Expression

Insect Expression

Other Expression Technologies

HPAPI

Branded HPAPI

Generic HPAPI

Based on Manufacturing Process, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Captive Manufacturing

Branded Captive API

Generic Captive API

Merchant Manufacturing

by Drug Type

Branded Merchant API

Generic Merchant API

by Drug Synthesis

Merchant Synthetic API

Merchant Biotech API

By Therapeutic Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Central Nervous System

Pulmonary Disorders

Orthopedics

Other Applications

By Drug Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Branded Prescription Drugs

Generic Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $69800 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $152700 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Molecule



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Synthesis



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Manufacturing Process



6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Therapeutic Application



7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Drug Type



8 Asia-Pacific Market 2022-2032 by Country



9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BASF

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

