Lantheus Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue of $300.8 million for the first quarter 2023, representing an increase of 44.0% from the prior year period

GAAP net loss of $2.8 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to GAAP net income of $43.0 million in the prior year period

GAAP fully diluted net loss per share of $.04 for the first quarter 2023, compared to GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.61 in the prior year period; adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $1.47 for the first quarter 2023, compared to adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.97 in the prior year period

Net cash provided by operating activities was $108.5 million for the first quarter 2023. Free cash flow was $99.3 million in the first quarter 2023

The Company provides second quarter 2023 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance; increases full year guidance



BEDFORD, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company’s worldwide revenue for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $300.8 million, compared with $208.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 44.0% over the prior year period.

The Company’s first quarter 2023 GAAP net loss was $2.8 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $43.0 million, or $0.61 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.

The Company’s first quarter 2023 adjusted fully diluted net income per share, or earnings per share (“EPS”), was $1.47, as compared to $0.97 for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of approximately $0.50 from the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $108.5 million for the first quarter 2023. Free Cash Flow was $99.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of approximately $92.3 million from the prior year period.

“As an innovation driven leader committed to bringing novel radiopharmaceuticals to the healthcare community, we are proud of the positive impact we have made in the lives of more than 1.5 million patients during the first quarter of 2023,” said Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “We delivered record quarterly revenues driven by the success of PSMA PET with PYLARIFY, as well as the increasing utilization of DEFINITY. We continue to meet important milestones not only with our commercial products but also with our late-stage pipeline. We are excited to continue in our purpose to make a positive impact on the lives of patients in need, while continuing to deliver value for all stakeholders.”

The Company updates its guidance for full year 2023 and offers the following guidance for the second quarter:

Guidance Issued May 4, 2023 Previous Guidance Issued February 23, 2023 Q2 FY 2023 Revenue $300 million - $310 million N/A Q2 FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $1.25 - $1.33 N/A Guidance Issued May 4, 2023 FY Guidance Issued February 23, 2022 FY 2023 Revenue $1.23 billion - $1.27 billion $1.14 billion - $1.16 billion FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $5.45 - $5.70 $4.95 - $5.10

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

Internet Posting of Information

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.lantheus.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult its website regularly for important information about the Company.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.

The conference call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Reference is made to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation of the differences between the two financial measures, and the other information included in this press release, our Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, or otherwise available in the Investor Relations section of our website located at www.lantheus.com.

The conference call may include forward-looking statements. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the safe-harbor section of this press release.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intend,” “introduce,” “may,” “momentum,” “plan,” “predict,” “progress,” “project,” “promising,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion and penetration for our established commercial products, particularly PYLARIFY and DEFINITY, in the face of competition; (ii) our ability to have third parties manufacture our products and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility; (iii) the global availability of Molybdenum-99 (“Mo-99”) and other raw material and key components; (iv) the efforts and timing for clinical development, regulatory approval and successful commercialization of our product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we or our strategic partners may undertake; (v) our strategies, future prospects, and our projected growth, including revenue related to our collaboration agreements with POINT Biopharma Global Inc.; (vi) our ability to successfully continue existing clinical development partnerships using MK-6240 as a research tool and to further develop and commercialize such research tool; (vii) our ability to identify and acquire or in-license additional diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology and other strategic areas; and (viii) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

- Tables Follow -

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 300,784 $ 208,880 Cost of goods sold 223,708 79,810 Gross profit 77,076 129,070 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 32,617 20,354 General and administrative 23,271 37,588 Research and development 30,532 12,203 Total operating expenses 86,420 70,145 Operating (loss) income (9,344 ) 58,925 Interest expense 4,991 1,509 Other income (3,231 ) (485 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (11,104 ) 57,901 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,297 ) 14,939 Net (loss) income $ (2,807 ) $ 42,962 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.63 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.61 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 67,749 68,008 Diluted 67,749 70,051





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenues Analysis

(in thousands – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 % Change PYLARIFY $ 195,470 $ 92,777 110.7 % Other radiopharmaceutical oncology 717 1,327 (46.0)% Total radiopharmaceutical oncology 196,187 94,104 108.5 % DEFINITY 68,824 58,328 18.0 % TechneLite 20,986 22,605 (7.2)% Other precision diagnostics 5,807 5,265 10.3 % Total precision diagnostics 95,617 86,198 10.9 % Strategic partnerships and other revenue 8,980 28,578 (68.6)% Total revenues $ 300,784 $ 208,880 44.0 %





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (2,807 ) $ 42,962 Stock and incentive plan compensation 9,667 5,623 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,099 8,306 Campus consolidation costs 1,459 — Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (1,400 ) 18,400 Non-recurring refinancing related fees 261 — Non-recurring fees (2,734 ) (732 ) Acquisition-related costs 169 447 Impairment of long-lived assets 132,052 — ARO Acceleration and other related costs 148 1,591 Other 625 129 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(b) (46,376 ) (8,896 ) Adjusted net income $ 102,163 $ 67,830 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 34.0 % 32.5 %





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.61 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.14 0.08 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.16 0.12 Campus consolidation costs 0.02 — Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (0.02 ) 0.26 Non-recurring fees (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Acquisition-related costs — 0.01 Impairment of long-lived assets 1.89 — ARO Acceleration and other related costs — 0.02 Other(a) 0.03 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(b) (0.67 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 1.47 $ 0.97 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 69,728 70,051

(a) This effect includes an adjustment related to the increase from basic to diluted shares as the Company changed from GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

(b) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 108,500 $ 10,264 Capital expenditures (9,168 ) (3,190 ) Free cash flow $ 99,332 $ 7,074 Net cash used in investing activities $ (44,513 ) $ (1,390 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (8,669 ) $ (2,179 )





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands – unaudited)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 470,863 $ 415,652 Accounts receivable, net 242,106 213,397 Inventory 42,156 35,475 Other current assets 10,949 13,092 Assets held for sale 7,200 — Total current assets 773,274 677,616 Property, plant and equipment, net 127,478 122,166 Intangibles, net 219,863 315,285 Goodwill 61,189 61,189 Deferred tax assets, net 133,874 110,647 Other long-term assets 33,606 34,355 Total assets $ 1,349,284 $ 1,321,258 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 422 $ 354 Accounts payable 30,798 20,563 Short-term contingent liability 99,700 99,700 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 145,468 127,084 Total current liabilities 276,388 247,701 Asset retirement obligations 22,636 22,543 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 558,536 557,712 Other long-term liabilities 46,208 46,155 Total liabilities 903,768 874,111 Total stockholders’ equity 445,516 447,147 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,349,284 $ 1,321,258

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com