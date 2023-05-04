Press Release

Nokia wins nationwide 5G RAN deal with Orange Jordan

Nokia wins deal to deploy 5G network with equipment from its latest AirScale Baseband and Radio portfolio including Nokia's next-generation massive MIMO radio

Long-term deal underpins digital transformation of Jordan and its economy

4th May 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been selected by Orange Jordan to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment throughout the Kingdom of Jordan, the company announced today. The deal will enable Orange Jordan to provide enhanced connectivity and capacity to its customers as well as to lay the foundations supporting the digital transformation of the country and economy.

Nokia will supply 5G RAN equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology and will replace Orange Jordan’s entire existing RAN network. Orange Jordan aims to provide 5G services to 50 percent of the population within four years followed by five percent year-on-year growth.

The deal includes the latest generation massive MIMO radios with support for high RF bandwidth as well as AirScale Baseband and Dual-band Remote Radio Head (RRH) products. In addition, Nokia will supply its Single RAN solution that enables one base station to run 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G technologies simultaneously, helping Orange Jordan achieve more efficient site solutions across their network.

Orange Jordan will also utilize Nokia’s NetAct network management system to enable a consolidated network view for improved network monitoring and management. Nokia will also provide digital design, deployment as well as technical support services.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “5G technology will have an evolutionary impact on the Kingdom of Jordan stimulating growth and enabling advanced services for the benefit of both industries and consumers. We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Orange Jordan to support the country’s path to digital transformation.”

