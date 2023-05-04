Fit Soda™ Now Carried in Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s on the East Coast of the United States

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITS) (the "Company" or "Koios") is thrilled to announce that its entire line of Fit Soda™ is now available at Balducci's and Kings Food Markets on the East Coast. Kings Food Markets is a premium American grocery chain headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, with stores in northern New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. Kings Food Markets acquired Balducci's in 2009.



It's worth noting that Balducci's and Kings Food Markets, which are now carrying Fit Soda™, are both part of the Albertsons family of stores. Albertsons is a major grocery retailer that owns more than 2,200 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme Markets, and Balducci's. Within New Jersey, Albertsons operates 47 Acme Markets and 17 Kings Food Markets. In 2015, Albertsons merged with Safeway and later went public in 2020.

Fit Soda™ has been rapidly expanding and has been placed in other well-known regional grocery chains such as Food Lion, Roche Bros. and Sprouts Farmers Market. With the Company’s commitment to producing healthy, delicious, and innovative beverages, Fit Soda™ is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

Fit Soda™ is thrilled to have its entire line of zero-calorie sodas now available at Balducci's and Kings Food Markets. Chris Miller, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Our partnership with Balducci's and Kings Food Markets is a significant step towards building a national brand for Fit Soda™. These premium grocery chains have a strong reputation for providing high-quality products to their customers and we are honored to have Fit Soda™ included in their selection. We look forward to working with them to offer their customers a refreshing and healthy beverage option." The Company believes that consumers growing demand for healthier beverage options and the success of Fit Soda™ in regional grocery chains, will set the Fit Soda™ brand up for continued growth and success in the years to come.

Regional grocery stores play a crucial role in building national brands, as they serve as a testing ground for new products and help generate buzz among consumers. With the inclusion of Fit Soda™ at Balducci's and Kings Food Markets, the brand gains access to a larger customer base and expands its reach in the Eastern United States. By partnering with regional grocery chains, Fit Soda™ can build a loyal customer base and generate brand awareness that can ultimately contribute to building a national brand. The success of Fit Soda™ in these regional grocery stores is a testament to the brand's appeal and potential for growth. As more consumers seek out healthier beverage options, Fit Soda™ is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the market and become a nationally recognized brand.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

“Chris Miller”

Chris Miller, CEO, and Director

For further information, please contact:

Gina Burrus

844-255-6467

ir@koiosbeveragecorp.com



THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Potential outcomes from the placement of Fit Soda™ in Balducci's and Kings Food Markets grocery stores and the overall performance of the functional beverage market. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual's health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.