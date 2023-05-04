Cannalogue Launches Clean Technology E-Currency Cannalogue Dollars

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare technology firm, Cannalogue launches new clean technology e-currency called Cannalogue Dollars in Canada. Transfer to Cannalogue.ca and receive $150 Cannalogue Dollars towards the next six (6) medical cannabis purchases. The new clean technology solution by Cannalogue highlights significant advancements in the medical field from Canada. “We are incredibly excited to announce the Cannalogue Dollars transfer program. The Cannalogue Dollars e-currency adds tremendous value to our healthcare technology ecosystem” says President & CEO of Cannalogue, Dr. Mohan Cooray.



VIP medical cannabis transfer patients will be able to utilize new Cannalogue features including Automated Recurring Orders (ARO) technology. “One word, convenience,” says Dr. Cooray. Cannalogue is committed to excellence in medical care and is deeply concerned that medical cannabis patients across Canada may be experiencing interruptions. Affordability has been serially cited as a top priority for medical cannabis patients across Canada. “We need to fight for patients. We are doing our best at Cannalogue to help the Canadian Government and patients. Cannalogue Dollars is the treatment,” says Dr. Cooray.

To learn more about the Cannalogue Dollars transfer program please call 1-833-226-6248 or visit Cannalogue.