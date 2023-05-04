Rogers Lowers the Price of Data by Half on Most Popular 5G Unlimited Plan

Upgrades all customers to 5G network

New plans now deliver 5G for Canadians starting at $55

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. announced today it will make 5G more accessible to more Canadians. The company has reduced the price per gigabyte of data by 50% on its most-chosen plan, has lowered its 5G entry price, and will provide all Rogers 4G wireless customers with access to the 5G network at no cost.

“We’ve invested to build the largest 5G network in the country covering more than 2,000 communities, and we’re committed to ensuring all Canadians can access the best 5G technology,” said Phil Hartling, President, Wireless. “We’re squarely focused on delivering a service that Canadians value and offering them lower-priced options that fit their needs. There’s a reason more Canadians choose Rogers every day, more than any other telecom company.”

Starting today, Rogers is offering new 5G wireless plans and bundles that bring more value and choice to Canadians:

Double the ultra speed data on its popular $85/month unlimited plan; customers can now access 50GB of the fastest Rogers 5G speeds for the price of the previous 25GB plan

Bundled with residential services, customers can now get a 5G wireless plan starting at $55 per month, priced 35% lower than the previous 5G entry plan on Canada’s best network

More choices available to more customers with new 5G plans for newcomers to Canada, parents of kids and teens getting their first phone, and individuals aged 55+

Over the coming months, all Rogers wireless customers with voice and data plans will be proactively provided with access to the Rogers 5G network, at no extra charge.

“Canadians already pay less per month for wireless services than customers in the United States, and we are continuing to deliver more value,” added Hartling. “Today’s announcement is part of our ongoing commitment to make our services more accessible and affordable.”

