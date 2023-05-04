Aptose to Participate in RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical- stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral targeted agents to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on May 17, 2023.



The Aptose management team also will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Aptose management team, please contact your RBC Capital Markets conference representative.

RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Presentation Time: 8:00 – 8:25 AM ET Format: Fireside chat with Dr. Gregory Renza, RBC Equity Research Analyst - Biotechnology Participant: Dr. William Rice, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aptose Webcast Link: Link (https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/healthcare2023/T5xwmm.cfm)

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib (HM43239), an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor being studied as monotherapy and in combination therapy in the APTIVATE international Phase 1/2 expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib (CG-806), an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 a/b stage development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.