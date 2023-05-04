Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Report 2023: Increased Integration of Biometrics in Smartphones Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Identity Solutions Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Technology, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global digital identity solutions market will reach $122.98 billion by 2032, growing by 16.9% annually over 2022-2032 owing to rising identity and authentication frauds, digitization trend with increased integration of biometrics in smartphones, and increased focus on enhanced end-to-end customer experience.



This 243-page report is based on a holistic research of the entire global digital identity solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital identity solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS)

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Biometrics

Fingerprint Recognition

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm/Hand Recognition

Other Biometric Identities

Non-Biometrics

Based on Authentication Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Two-Factor Authentication

Three-Factor Authentication

Four-Factor Authentication

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

On-Premises Solutions

Cloud-based Solutions

Hybrid Solutions

Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Service

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Cryptocurrency

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Authentication Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global digital identity solutions market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Authentication Type



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Mode



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Organization Size



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management



