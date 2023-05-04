Organic Bedding Market size to hit USD 508.95 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.35 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Consumer Goods & Services business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Organic Bedding Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Organic Bedding Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 290.32 Mn in 2022 to USD 508.95 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.35 percent.



Organic Bedding Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 290.32 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 508.95 Mn. CAGR 8.35 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 274 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Product type, Material type, Distribution channel and End - User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report is a detailed analysis of the Organic Bedding market provided with key findings such as expansion plans, Pricing, investments, and physical presence in the Organic Bedding market. The bottom-up approach was used to find the Organic Bedding market size estimation and growth rates in the report. The report gives information on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Organic Bedding market. The financial standing, portfolio, technology adoption, merger and acquisition, joint ventures and strategic alliances are involved in the competitive environment for the Organic Bedding market.

For a segment-wise analysis of the Organic Bedding market, it is divided into Product type, Material type, Distribution channel and End - User. The report provides information on the emerging regions that are expected to be major markets for the Organic Bedding market.

The report includes primary and secondary collection methods with qualitative and quantitative approaches for the Organic Bedding market analysis. The primary collection method includes Surveys, questionnaires and telephonic interviews with market leaders, market experts and business owners. The secondary data was collected from financial reports, annual reports, press releases, white papers, etc. SWOT analysis is used to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the market and PORTER is used to understand the competitive intensity in the Organic Bedding industry.

Organic Bedding Market Overview

Organic bedding is made without using harmful chemicals including harsh chemical cleaners and fabric treatments. It is the healthier and more sustainable and environment-friendly option compared to conventional bedding. some companies use more traditional bedding, for example, ‘wrinkle resistant’ sheets are which are treated with chemicals that release formaldehyde.

Organic Bedding Market Dynamics

The organic bedding is free from harmful chemicals including flame retardants and pesticides and that are also found in the conventional bedding. It is the healthier option for consumers especially those who are suffering from allergies and sensitivities. As a result, increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products fuels the Organic Bedding Market demand.

The market is driven by the increasing personal disposable income, growth in the E-commerce sector, shifting inclination of people towards high-end lifestyle products, growing focus of the product manufacturers on innovative products, increasing prevalence of lower back and spine-related problems. The increasing awareness about Organic Bedding among consumers is the upcoming lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market. Over the forecast period, the market growth is expected to be hampered by government regulations or limitations on the use of harmful chemicals including organic bedding.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

Organic Bedding Market Regional Insights

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the Organic Bedding Market with the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the rapid urbanization, advancements of the innovative products, adoption of the high-quality organic bedding, penetration in the retail network, growing awareness of the quality and luxurious bedding products and rising infrastructural activities in the developing countries. India has the largest market and help to drive the market growth due to the growing commercial construction and developments of infrastructure.

North America is expected to have the significant growth for the Organic Bedding Market over the forecast period. The increasing preference for the organic and natural products, adoption of the healthier lifestyles, presence of the nuclear family structure and increasing consumer investment in the advanced and luxury bedding.

Organic Bedding Market Segmentation

By Product type

Bedsheets

Pillow Covers

Blankets

Mattress

Bedlinen

Others

On the basis of the product type, the market is divided into the bedsheets, pillow covers, blankets, mattresses, bedlinen and others. The organic bedding had the largest market share in 2022, due to the increasing use of organic raw materials in the production of the bedsheets

By Material type

Organic Cotton

Organic Linen

Organic wool

Organic latex

Others



On the basis of the Material type, the market is divided into the organic cotton, organic wool, organic linen, organic latex, and others. In 2022, organic cotton dominated the market with largest share. This is due to the comfort, affordability, and ease of use of cotton bedding property of the organic cotton that are help to increase the popularity of the market.

By Distribution channel

Online

Brick-and-mortar

Other



On the basis of the Distribution channel, the market is divided into the online sales channels, brick-and-mortar stores, and others. The rick-and-mortar dominated the market share in 2022 and is expected continue its dominance over the forecast period. This segment boosts the market due to its promotions with discounts and vouchers to entice client’s property.

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

Organic Bedding Market Key Competitors include:

Good Night Naturals

Parachute Home

The Natural Sleep Store

COYUCHI., The Company Store

magnolia organics

W J Southard.

The Organic Mattress.

Magenta Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

King Koil India.

MattressFirm.com

Restoration Goods

Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.

Somnio Global

Al Mattress

Newell Brands

SERTA SIMMONS BEDDING, LLC

PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.

Spring Air International

Southerland Sleep

4Spaces GmbH

Sojao

Balavigna Mills Pvt. Ltd.,

Malaika Linens

Sunday Bedding

The Pure Cotton Shop

Wear Pact, LLC

Key questions answered in the Organic Bedding Market are:

What is Organic Bedding?

What is the CAGR of the Organic Bedding Market?

What was the Organic Bedding Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Organic Bedding Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Organic Bedding Market?

What are the major challenges that the Organic Bedding Market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Organic Bedding?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Organic Bedding Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Organic Bedding Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Organic Bedding Market?

Who dominates the largest market share in Organic Bedding Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product type, Material type, Distribution channel, End – User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

