Global Industrial Sensors Market Report 2022-2032: Sector to Reach $54.67 Billion by 2032 at a 9.5% CAGR

The "Global Industrial Sensors Market 2022-2032 by Sensor Type, Category, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global industrial sensors market will reach $54,673.1 million by 2032, growing by 9.5% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rising adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing, a surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices, the increasing adoption of industrial robots, and growing automation in manufacturing and various other industries.



This 222-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global industrial sensors market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global industrial sensors market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Sensor Type, Category, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on Sensor Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn), average selling price (USD/unit), and volume (thousand units) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Level Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Position Sensors

Gas Sensors

Image Sensor

Magnetic Sensor

Electromagnetic Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Flow Sensors

Force Sensors

Other Sensor Types

Based on Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Contact Sensors

Non-contact Sensors

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

MEMS Gyroscopes

MEMS Pressure Sensors (Absolute Pressure Sensor, Vacuum Pressure Sensor, Sealed Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor and Differential Pressure Sensor)

MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

Optical Sensing

Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS)

Other Technologies

By Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Power

Mining

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22050.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $54673.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Sensor Type



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Category



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Ams AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Crocus Technology, Inc.

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas)

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sensirion AG

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

