Medigus Announces Record 2022 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) (“Medigus”), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced financial results and the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



The annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2023, is available on the company’s website (https://medigus.com/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

Key highlights:

Generated record revenues of $91.8 million in the year ended on December 31, 2022, compared to $10.1 million revenues in the same period of 2021

Gross profit reached a record $14.4 million in the year 2022, up 201% from a gross profit of $4.8 million in year ended on December 31, 2021

Shareholders’ equity improved to $54.6 million as of December 31, 2022, up from $51.4 million at December 31, 2021



2022 and recent highlights:

Medigus distributed cash capital of $1.6 million

IPO - Jeffs' Brands Ltd. (34.87%) announced the closing of its $15.5 million initial public offering

Viewbix (through Gix internet (42.25%)) Reported its financial results for 2022 with a 114% growth in revenues totaling $97 million

Charging Robotics merged with Fuel Doctor, a public company in the US and commenced trading on the OTC market

Eventer (46.21%) concluded 2022 with revenues of $2.4million, compared to $1.1 million in 2021



“I am pleased to announce that 2022 was a remarkable year for Medigus, with record high revenues of $91.8 million. The successful performance of our subsidiaries was a significant driver of this achievement,” said Liron Carmel, Chief executive officer of Medigus, “Furthermore, since 2022, two of our subsidiaries have become public companies traded on the Nasdaq and OTC Market, which emphasizes our commitment to sustain growth and provide value to our shareholders. These results are a testament to the diligent efforts and unwavering dedication of our entire team towards realizing the vision of Medigus as an innovation company.”

The Company’s loss before taxes on income for 2022 was approx. $10 million, compared to profit before taxes on income of approx. $4.1 million in 2021. Operating loss for the year ended on December 31, 2022, was $13.7 million, compared to operating loss for the year ended on December 31, 2021, of approx. $9.9 million.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technologies company that is focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include the ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs’ Brands and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Fuel Doctor, Inc., Charging Robotics, Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Other affiliations of the Company include ScoutCam Inc., Parazero Technologies Ltd., Laminera Flow Optimization Ltd. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

MEDIGUS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION December 31, 2022 2021 USD in thousands ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 20,065 24,025 Short term deposit 859 - Restricted cash 185 - Trade accounts receivable 21,449 408 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,928 415 Inventory 1,791 1,227 Loans to associates 546 1,265 Loans to others 1,011 - Related party prepaid expenses - 999 Related parties 298 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4,126 3,315 52,258 31,654 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 408 77 Right-of-use assets, net 591 - Investments accounted for using the equity method 11,892 17,240 Intangible assets, net 30,862 8,321 Deferred offering costs - 836 Deferred tax asset 397 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,243 1,602 45,393 28,076 TOTAL ASSETS 97,651 59,730





MEDIGUS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION December 31, 2022 2021 USD in thousands LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade accounts payable 20,421 702 Short term loans 5,111 816 Short term related party loan - 111 Current portion of long-term loans 1,500 - Current portion of long-term related party payable - 506 Lease liabilities 131 - Warrants at fair value 396 692 Contract liability 49 108 Liability to event producers 1,654 1,556 Derivative liabilities 4,159 - Related parties 1,055 616 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,151 1,532 37,627 6,639 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lease liabilities 512 - Long-term loans 2,881 - Loans from related parties - 689 Long-term related party payable - 711 Deferred tax liability 1,817 236 Accrued severance pay, net 125 22 5,335 1,658 TOTAL LIABILITIES 42,962 8,297 EQUITY: Share capital – ordinary shares with no par value: authorized – December 31,2022 – 200,000,000 and December 31, 2021 – 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding – December 31, 2022 – 24,661,470 shares December 31, 2021 – 23,850,128 shares (*) - - Share premium 111,322 110,562 Other capital reserves 13,208 12,619 Warrants 197 197 Accumulated deficit (85,586 ) (74,188 ) Equity attributable to owners of Medigus Ltd. 39,141 49,190 Non-controlling interests 15,548 2,243 54,689 51,433 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 97,651 59,730

MEDIGUS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/LOSS

Year Ended December 31 2022

2021 2020 USD in thousands Revenue Products 5,861 8,933 491 Services 85,997 1,185 40 91,858 10,118 531 Cost of revenues: Products 5,059 4,938 988 Services 72,347 379 46 77,406 5,317 1,034 Gross profit (loss) 14,452 4,801 (503 ) Research and development expenses 4,853 1,045 997 Sales and marketing expenses 4,006 1,988 471 General and administrative expenses 14,174 9,964 5,494 Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,544 (713 ) (797 ) Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method 2,659 2,149 170 Amortization of excess purchase price of associates - 263 546 Operating loss (13,784 ) (9,895 ) (7,384 ) Gain upon loss of control in a subsidiary - (11,465 ) - Gain from initial recognition of assets and liabilities upon consolidation of Gix Internet (2,300 ) - - Loss (gain) from sale of investments 127 (2,025 ) - Other income (45 ) (494 ) - Changes in fair value of warrants issued to investors (159 ) (484 ) (338 ) Changes in fair value of warrants issued to third party investors by a consolidated subsidiary (3,619 ) 75 - Financial (income) loss, net 2,309 347 (205 ) Profit (loss) before taxes on income (10,097 ) 4,151 (6,841 ) Tax expense (111 ) (105 ) (9 ) Net profit (loss) for the year (10,208 ) 4,046 (6,850 ) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of consolidated subsidiaries and associates accounted for using the equity method 460 191 8 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries and associates accounted for using the equity method - (29 ) 27 Other comprehensive income for the year 460 162 35 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year (9,748 ) 4,208 (6,815 ) Net profit (loss) for the year is attributable to: Owners of Medigus (9,815 ) 6,794 (4,325 ) Non-controlling interests (393 ) (2,748 ) (2,525 ) (10,208 ) 4,046 (6,850 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year is attributable to: Owners of Medigus (9,503 ) 6,881 (4,278 Non-controlling interests (245 ) (2,673 ) (2,537 ) (9,748 ) 4,208 (6,815 ) Earnings (Loss) per ordinary share attributed to Medigus ltd Basic (0.40 ) 0.2 (0.6 ) Diluted (0.40 ) 0.2 (0.6 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 24,385 (*)23,036 (*)6,672 Diluted 24,385 (*)23,036 (*)6,672



