Medigus Announces Record 2022 Financial Results

Record Revenues of approx. $92 million, up over 800% Y-o-Y

| Source: Medigus Ltd Medigus Ltd

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) (“Medigus”), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced financial results and the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2023, is available on the company’s website (https://medigus.com/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

Key highlights:

  • Generated record revenues of $91.8 million in the year ended on December 31, 2022, compared to $10.1 million revenues in the same period of 2021
  • Gross profit reached a record $14.4 million in the year 2022, up 201% from a gross profit of $4.8 million in year ended on December 31, 2021
  • Shareholders’ equity improved to $54.6 million as of December 31, 2022, up from $51.4 million at December 31, 2021

2022 and recent highlights:

  • Medigus distributed cash capital of $1.6 million
  • IPO - Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (34.87%) announced the closing of its $15.5 million initial public offering
  • Viewbix (through Gix internet (42.25%)) Reported its financial results for 2022 with a 114% growth in revenues totaling $97 million
  • Charging Robotics merged with Fuel Doctor, a public company in the US and commenced trading on the OTC market
  • Eventer (46.21%) concluded 2022 with revenues of $2.4million, compared to $1.1 million in 2021

“I am pleased to announce that 2022 was a remarkable year for Medigus, with record high revenues of $91.8 million. The successful performance of our subsidiaries was a significant driver of this achievement,” said Liron Carmel, Chief executive officer of Medigus, “Furthermore, since 2022, two of our subsidiaries have become public companies traded on the Nasdaq and OTC Market, which emphasizes our commitment to sustain growth and provide value to our shareholders. These results are a testament to the diligent efforts and unwavering dedication of our entire team towards realizing the vision of Medigus as an innovation company.”

The Company’s loss before taxes on income for 2022 was approx. $10 million, compared to profit before taxes on income of approx. $4.1 million in 2021. Operating loss for the year ended on December 31, 2022, was $13.7 million, compared to operating loss for the year ended on December 31, 2021, of approx. $9.9 million.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technologies company that is focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include the ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs’ Brands and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Fuel Doctor, Inc., Charging Robotics, Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Other affiliations of the Company include ScoutCam Inc., Parazero Technologies Ltd., Laminera Flow Optimization Ltd. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company Contact:
Tali Dinar
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
ir@medigus.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Michal Efraty
Investor Relations, Israel
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com


MEDIGUS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
 
 December 31, 
 2022  2021 
 USD in thousands 
      
ASSETS     
      
CURRENT ASSETS:     
Cash and cash equivalents 20,065   24,025 
Short term deposit 859   - 
Restricted cash 185   - 
Trade accounts receivable 21,449   408 
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,928   415 
Inventory 1,791   1,227 
Loans to associates 546   1,265 
Loans to others 1,011   - 
Related party prepaid expenses -   999 
Related parties 298   - 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4,126   3,315 
  52,258   31,654 
        
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:       
Property and equipment, net 408   77 
Right-of-use assets, net 591   - 
Investments accounted for using the equity method 11,892   17,240 
Intangible assets, net 30,862   8,321 
Deferred offering costs -   836 
Deferred tax asset 397   - 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,243   1,602 
  45,393   28,076 
        
TOTAL ASSETS 97,651   59,730 
        


MEDIGUS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
 
 December 31, 
 2022  2021 
 USD in thousands 
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY       
        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:       
Trade accounts payable 20,421   702 
Short term loans 5,111   816 
Short term related party loan -   111 
Current portion of long-term loans 1,500   - 
Current portion of long-term related party payable -   506 
Lease liabilities 131   - 
Warrants at fair value 396   692 
Contract liability 49   108 
Liability to event producers 1,654   1,556 
Derivative liabilities 4,159   - 
Related parties 1,055   616 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,151   1,532 
  37,627   6,639 
        
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:       
Lease liabilities 512   - 
Long-term loans 2,881   - 
Loans from related parties -   689 
Long-term related party payable -   711 
Deferred tax liability 1,817   236 
Accrued severance pay, net 125   22 
  5,335   1,658 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES 42,962   8,297 
        
EQUITY:       
Share capital – ordinary shares with no par value:  authorized – December 31,2022 – 200,000,000 and December 31, 2021 – 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding – December 31, 2022 – 24,661,470 shares December 31, 2021 – 23,850,128 shares (*) -   - 
Share premium 111,322   110,562 
Other capital reserves 13,208   12,619 
Warrants 197   197 
Accumulated deficit (85,586)  (74,188)
Equity attributable to owners of Medigus Ltd. 39,141   49,190 
Non-controlling interests 15,548   2,243 
  54,689   51,433 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 97,651   59,730 
        

MEDIGUS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/LOSS

 Year Ended December 31 
 2022
 2021  2020 
 USD in thousands 
Revenue          
Products 5,861   8,933   491 
Services 85,997   1,185   40 
  91,858   10,118   531 
           
Cost of revenues:          
Products 5,059   4,938   988 
Services 72,347   379   46 
  77,406   5,317   1,034 
           
Gross profit (loss) 14,452   4,801   (503)
Research and development expenses 4,853   1,045   997 
Sales and marketing expenses 4,006   1,988   471 
General and administrative expenses 14,174   9,964   5,494 
Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,544   (713)  (797)
Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method 2,659   2,149   170 
Amortization of excess purchase price of associates -   263   546 
Operating loss (13,784)  (9,895)  (7,384)
           
Gain upon loss of control in a subsidiary -   (11,465)  - 
Gain from initial recognition of assets and liabilities upon consolidation of Gix Internet (2,300)  -   - 
Loss (gain) from sale of investments 127   (2,025)  - 
Other income (45)  (494)  - 
Changes in fair value of warrants issued to investors (159)  (484)  (338)
Changes in fair value of warrants issued to third party investors by a consolidated subsidiary (3,619)  75   - 
Financial (income) loss, net 2,309   347   (205)
Profit (loss) before taxes on income (10,097)  4,151   (6,841)
Tax expense (111)  (105)  (9)
Net profit (loss) for the year (10,208)  4,046   (6,850)
           
Other comprehensive income          
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss          
Share of other comprehensive income of consolidated subsidiaries and associates accounted for using the equity method 460   191   8 
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss          
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries and associates accounted for using the equity method -   (29)  27 
Other comprehensive income for the year 460   162   35 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year (9,748)  4,208   (6,815)
           
Net profit (loss) for the year is attributable to:          
Owners of Medigus (9,815)  6,794   (4,325)
Non-controlling interests (393)  (2,748)  (2,525)
  (10,208)  4,046   (6,850 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year is attributable to:          
Owners of Medigus (9,503)  6,881   (4,278 
Non-controlling interests (245)  (2,673)  (2,537)
  (9,748)  4,208   (6,815)
Earnings (Loss) per ordinary share attributed to Medigus ltd          
Basic (0.40)  0.2   (0.6)
Diluted (0.40)  0.2   (0.6)
           
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)          
Basic 24,385   (*)23,036   (*)6,672 
Diluted 24,385   (*)23,036   (*)6,672 
            


 (*)Share and per share data in these financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted, for all periods presented, to reflect a number of shares that is equivalent to the number of shares of the Company post the Reverse Split