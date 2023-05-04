Global Medical Lasers Market Report 2023: Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Lasers Market 2022-2032 by Device Type, Power, Specialty, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global medical lasers market will reach $16,239.7 million by 2032, growing by 13.2% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the increasing number of cosmetic procedures, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, a growing prevalence of eye disorders, the growth of medical tourism, and the growing disposable income.



This 185-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical lasers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical lasers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Power, Specialty, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Device Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Solid State Laser Devices

Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

Alexandrite Laser Systems

Ruby Laser Systems

Gas Laser Devices

CO2 Laser Systems

Argon Laser Systems

Krypton Laser Systems

Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

Excimer Laser Systems

Diode Laser Devices

Dye Laser Devices

Based on Power, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

High Power

Low Power

By Specialty, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Gynecology

Urology

Cardiology

Other Specialties

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Cosmetic Application

Diagnostic Application

Surgical Application

Therapeutic Application

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Device Type, Specialty and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4698 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $16239.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Device Type



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Power



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Specialty



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

AngioDynamics Corp.

Bausch & Lomb Holdings

Biolase Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Candela Medical

CryoLife, Inc.

Cutera Inc.

El.En. S.P.A.

Fotona

Hologic

IRIDEX Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Photomedex Inc.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

