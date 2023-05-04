Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size & Share to Surpass $190.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is valued at USD 71.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 190.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Overview

Due to strict restrictions and regulations enforced by the government and governing bodies, as well as a shift in consumer preferences toward recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials, the responsible pharmaceutical packaging business has been expanding. Technological advancements and packaging downsizing are driving the demand for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging.

We forecast that the glass in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market sales will account for more than 38% of total sales by 2030. Glass is a polycrystalline and amorphous substance with high transparency and chemical inertness. It is mostly used for pharmaceutical medicine packing. Glass makes several basic packaging forms, including vials, ampoules, bottles, containers, and syringes. Glass is a durable material that can be recycled, minimizing waste and conserving natural resources. This indicates that Glass may be recycled repeatedly without losing its original qualities. Permanent materials are ideal for keeping a perfectly circular material loop in place.

Market Dynamics

Growing Focus of Manufacturers on Sustainability Support Market Expansion

Sustainable packaging producers invest in in-depth research to address the difficulties related to ecologically friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Consumer and healthcare professionals now require packaging and products that are both useful and environmentally responsible. The producers aim to offer sustainable pharmaceutical packaging solutions by lowering the negative effects of packaging on the surroundings and increasing recycling rates. The participants use recycled Plastic or Glass for pharmaceutical packaging to address sustainability challenges.

Increased Use of Sustainable Plastic drives Market Growth

Plastic pouches and bags are expected to remain a popular type of packaging during the forecast period due to their ability to maintain the freshness of food goods and extend product shelf life. The marketing benefits of petroleum-based plastic bags and pouches are increased by their excellent visual appeal and environmental friendliness. The industry is working on producing bio-based PVCs since consumers are becoming increasingly interested in environmentally friendly packaging.

Top Players in the Global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Top Trends in the Global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging industry is the growing demand for Paper and paperboard. Pharmaceutical items are typically packaged in secondary and tertiary packaging using Paper and paperboard. Paper and paperboard are cost-effective for secondary and tertiary packaging solutions because of their excellent printability, low cost, widespread availability, and environmentalism. Because they are less expensive than metal lidding, paper-based materials are frequently employed as blister pack lidding. Some of the top producers of packaging made of paper-based materials include International Paper and WestRock Corporation.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging industry is its increasing trend of Secondary packaging. A subsequent wrap or package used to store multiple groups of pharmaceutical packages together and shield them from damage from the outside world is known as secondary pharmaceutical packaging. Secondary packaging is largely used for transportation, where grouping thousands of products offers simplified handling and marketing & display, which are crucial components of the product's marketing strategy.





Top Report Findings

Based on the Material, most of the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market's revenue is controlled by the liquid category. Glass is frequently used in the packing of liquid and semisolid pharmaceutical formulations because it is impermeable to gases, moisture, smells, and microbes. Glass is used in the production of syringes, syrup jars, cartridges, injecting vials, and other items. Amber-coloured. Glass is frequently chosen for pharmaceutical packaging because it absorbs damaging UV rays and keeps the medications from becoming tainted.





Based on Packaging, the primary packaging category controls most of the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market's revenue. Primary packaging’s, like bottles, tubes, or blister packs, comes into direct contact with the medication and encloses it to shield it from contamination. Moreover, it frequently handles the dosage and distribution of medication ingredients. Companies that produce packaging are emphasizing the inclusion of dispensing systems that give the proper amount at the right time and easy-to-open closures, which can help the senior population with drug administration.





Based on Product Type, most of the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging market's revenue is controlled by the plastic bottles category. Because plastic packaging is lighter and easier to handle than other products, it is growing in popularity with consumers. Similarly, due to their lower production costs, even the largest manufacturers favour plastic packaging options. The applications for Plastic bottling are also growing thanks to the development of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) polymers. PET bottles are increasingly in demand in the bottled and soft water industries. ​





Based on the Process, the reusable category controls most of the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging market's revenue. A reusable consumer packaging market study examines the growth now driven by the product's robustness and affordability. Packaging that can be used repeatedly is built of sturdy materials and is intended for repeated use. Although "returnable" and "returnable" are sometimes used interchangeably, the latter can also refer to sending back products or parts for purposes other than reuse, recycling, dumping, incineration, or recycling. Reusable packaging or containers are made to be used repeatedly without losing their protective properties.





Recent Developments in the Global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

In April 2022, a cooperation between WestRock Company and Recipe Unlimited was announced to create a line of recyclable paperboard packages to keep 31 million plastic containers out of Canada's landfills annually. In October 2021, the bundle first appeared in Swiss Chalet restaurants; it is now offered everywhere.

In April 2022, a partnership on an advanced recycling program was announced by Sealed AI. The initiative would concentrate on recycling flexible plastics from the food supply chain and turning them into new certified circular food-grade packaging.

Plastic Bottles Category of the Product Type Segment of the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Generate a Major Chunk of Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Product Type, the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging market is divided into Plastic bottles, Blister, Labels & Accessories, Caps & Closures, Pre-filled Syringes, Vials, Ampoules, Medication tubes, Cartridges and Other Products.

The Plastic bottles market was the largest market by application, and it is anticipated to continue to hold the top spot during the projected period. A bottle is the most popular packaging choice for tablets, capsules, and liquid medications. Also, glass bottles package liquid medications because of their solidity and superior barrier technologies. Pharmaceutical solids like capsules and tablets are packaged in plastic bottles. Bottles come in child-resistant wrapping and are supplied in durable, user-friendly, and practical sizes for end users. These elements lead to the widespread use of bottles for pharmaceutical packaging, which fuels the expansion of this market sector.

On the other hand, the blisters category is anticipated to grow significantly. "blister-pack" refers to several pre-formed plastic packaging designs used for food, medications, and small consumer products. These packaging options can shield products from contaminants and environmental conditions, including humidity, for prolonged periods. The market's expansion is anticipated to be fuelled by the expanding need for compliance with safety regulations and the rising demand for convenient and user-friendly packaging products. As a result, market players are teamed up with technology firms to introduce these features and keep increasing their competitive product benefits for wholesale buyers.

Asia Pacific Region in Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Anticipated to Generate Nearly Half the Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a major share due to the expansion of research and development efforts and the release of new medications intended to enhance patient health and quality of life. It is projected that rising disposable income levels and increased health consciousness among consumers in the Asia Pacific, particularly in developing nations like China and India, will accelerate the industry's expansion.

The North American region is expected to see the fastest growth in the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging market. The region's expanding pharmaceutical research, production, and distribution can be blamed for the rising need for bottle manufacturing. Significant developments in medical biopharmaceuticals are further boosting the market in the region. The sustainable pharmaceutical packaging industry is growing thanks steadily to encouraging ecologically friendly packaging from customers, businesses, retailers, advocacy groups, and regional governments.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material

Plastics

Paper & paperboard

Glass

Metal

Others





By Packaging Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

By Product Type

Plastic bottles

Blister

Labels & accessories

Caps & closures

Pre-filled syrings

Vials

Ampoules

Medication tubes

Cartriges

Others

By Process

Recyclable

Reusable

Biodegradable





By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 71.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 190.2 Billion CAGR 15.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players 4Evergreen Alliance, Amcor PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Inc., Catalent Inc., O-I Glass Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Nipro Corporation, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Corrugated Container Corporation, Coveris, Creative Pollack, Drug Plastics, EPL, Essa Dee Aluminium, Georgia-Pacific Recycling, GlaxoSmithKline, Grupo Phoenix, Hoffmann Neopac, Hughes Enterprises, Huhtamaki, KEYES Packaging Group, Keystone Folding Box, Klockner Pentaplast, Korber, Laddawn, Laminor, Nipro Corporation, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Oceanworks, PaperFoam, Pemcor Packaging, Saxon Packaging, World Wildlife Fund Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sustainable-pharmaceutical-packaging-market-2092/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report are:

What is the current size of the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market and what is its growth potential in the coming years?

What are the key trends driving the demand for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging?

What are the major challenges faced by the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging industry and how are companies addressing them?

What are the various types of sustainable packaging materials available for pharmaceutical products and what are their advantages and disadvantages?

How do sustainable packaging solutions impact the overall environmental footprint of the pharmaceutical industry?

What are the regulatory frameworks and standards that govern the use of sustainable packaging materials in the pharmaceutical industry?

Who are the major players in the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the future prospects and opportunities for growth in the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market?

What are the innovations and technological advancements that are expected to shape the future of sustainable pharmaceutical packaging?

What is the competitive landscape of the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market and how is it expected to evolve in the future?

