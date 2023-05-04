Global Hydrogel Market Analysis Report 2022: Amorphous, Semi-Crystalline & Crystalline Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogel Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Form (Amorphous, Semi-Crystalline & Crystalline), By Raw Material (Natural, Synthetic & Hybrid), By Composition, By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hydrogel Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028 due to the increased consumption in the application of microwaves and medicine.



Hydrogel is widely used in the microwave and pharmaceutical industries. In United States microwave ovens volume amounted to 25.23 million in 2021. Various hydrogel components are commonly used in these industries, driving demand for hydrogel products. One of the main drivers propelling the market is the growing use of hydrogels in the pharmaceutical industry to improve the storage stability of existing medical items.

It is also used in wound dressings to hydrate the wound and help with epidermal restoration, the removal of surplus dead tissue, and the granulating of the healing process. Additionally, the market is positively impacted by the increased use of hydrogels in sanitary products to provide thinner pads with more excellent absorbency and boost swelling pressure and suction power.



Hydrogels are also stimuli-responsive materials that can enhance performance and allow for sensing. These applications are encouraging the market expansion of hydrogels. The use of contact lenses is dramatically rising since more than half of the world's population requires some vision correction. The industry is growing even more due to the increased usage of hydrogel in contact lenses for increased comfort.

Additionally, the market expansion is fueled by the rising use of personal care and hygiene goods. These factors are expected to boost market expansion.



Growing Uses of Hydrogel in Agriculture Sector



Hydrogels can increase the ability of soils to hold water and the net plant yield. Also, they can improve soil fertility and lessen the effects of drought on plants, which will help industry expand.

Additionally, the demand for high-yield and sustainable agriculture practices has increased due to population expansion, rapid climate change, and shrinking farmlands, further boosting industry growth. Growing environmental consciousness and the emphasis on using biodegradable products drive the market's expansion.



Recent Developments

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and spinal cord injury (SCI), which cause chronic or permanent damage to the brain and spinal cord, frequently follow events like combat, sports, or strokes. Hydrogels provide several benefits when treating TBI and SCI, including adequately filling uneven injury sites and providing a three-dimensional (3-D) cell development environment.

Collagen, hyaluronic acid (HA), chitosan, self-assembled peptides, and decellularized extracellular matrices (ECMs) are some of the different components of hydrogels used in nerve cell regeneration. These hydrogels are typically combined with medications, bioactive substances, or even cells for a better therapeutic outcome.

New Product Launches

Recently, scientists created hybrid nanogels, combining hydrogels' advantages with nanoparticles. Their nanoscale allows them to be actively or passively concentrated at the designated area of action, such as tumor sites, and to have a sizeable crosslinking surface area and a long blood circulation duration.

When responding to environmental changes, micro- and nano-sized hydrogels are quicker than their macroscopic or bulk counterparts, making them more useful in biological and sensing applications.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government

Growing Awareness Among Consumers regarding Global Warming and Environment

Rising Usage in Various Industries

Challenges

High cost of Biodiesel

Dearth of supply chains in feedstock and raw materials

Market Trends & Developments

Mergers & Acquisitions

Product Developments

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Hydrogel Market.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

BSN medical Limited

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc

Procyon Corporation

Dow Corning Corporation

HB Fuller Deutschland GmbH

Alliqua BioMedical Inc

R&D Medical Products Inc

Axelgaard Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:



Hydrogel Market, By Form:

Amorphous

Semi-Crystalline

Crystalline

Hydrogel Market, By Raw Material:

Natural

Synthetic

Hybrid

Hydrogel Market, By Composition:

Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide

Silicone

Others

Hydrogel Market, By Application:

Contact Lenses

Wound Care

Personal Care and Hygiene

Drug Delivery

Agriculture

Others

Hydrogel Market, By Region:

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Russia

Sweden

Denmark

Switzerland

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

