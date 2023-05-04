Flash News: OKX Launches New Trading Data Feature for Mobile App Users, Debuts Margin Trading, Savings and Perpetual Listings for AIDOGE and PEPE

NASSAU, The Bahamas, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of May 1, 2023.



OKX Launches New Trading Data Feature for Mobile App Users

OKX is proud to announce the addition of a new trading data feature on the candlestick page of its mobile app. Designed to assist traders in making more informed decisions, the new feature gives mobile app users convenient access to in-depth trading data, such as:

• Money flow distribution

• Margin long/short position ratio

• Open interest

• Trading volume

• Long/short position ratio

The OKX mobile app allows users to manage, view, deposit, withdraw, and trade a wide range of crypto products and NFTs on the go. On May 3, 2023, OKX Wallet announced the addition of Bitcoin (BTC) ordinal and taproot address support to its mobile app.



OKX Enables Margin Trading & Savings and Lists Perpetual Swaps for AIDOGE and PEPE

OKX now offers margin trading, savings and USDT-margined perpetual listings for ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) and Pepe (PEPE). These new additions are available on both web and mobile, as well as API. For further details, click here .



AIDOGE is a meme project created by a group of AI organisms who are passionate about Arbitrum. 95% of the total amount of AIDOGE will go directly into the airdrop pool, and will be claimed by users who are eligible for the ARB airdrop.



PEPE is a deflationary memecoin launched on Ethereum, paying tribute to the Pepe the Frog internet meme created by Matt Furie, which gained popularity in the early 2000s. The project aims to capitalize on the popularity of meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin and establish itself as one of the top meme-based cryptocurrencies.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

