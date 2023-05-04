Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report 2023: Rising Consumer Acceptance of Advanced Therapies Such as Stivarga (regorafenib), Erbitux (cetuximab), & Avastin (bevacizumab) Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Diagnosis Type, By Application, By Region, by Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.

According to Global Cancer Observatory, in 2020, around 1,931,590 new colorectal cancer cases were reported worldwide among which males and females accounted for 1,065,960 and 8,65,630 cases respectively 2020.

Colorectal cancer is caused due to uncontrolled proliferation of cancer cells that starts from the inner linings of the colon and rectum. This uncontrolled growth is commonly referred to as 'polyps'. The demand for new diagnostics techniques/tools is increasing, which is further expected to drive the growth of Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market.



The growing prevalence of colorectal cancer, the advanced technological advancement with the highest accuracy and precision, and the growing awareness amongst the population globally are projected to propel the growth of the market.

Additionally, expansion in research & development schemes being initiated by various government institutions, private institutions, and diagnostics imaging centers across the globe is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market in the coming years.

According to Statista Research Department, the estimated number of colorectal cancer cases among men and women in the United States in 2022 was around 117,910 and 1,18,830, respectively.



Increasing Incidence of Colorectal Cancer



The increasing incidence of colon and rectal cancer is acting as a burden on society. Medical professionals are increasing their research and development activities to develop advanced treatments and diagnostic services to aid in the prevention and treatment of cancer.

This in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer in men as compared to women, after skin cancer.

Further, as per the American Cancer Society 2022, the number of cases is increasing by around 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer in the United States. Therefore, the rise in treatment and advanced Diagnostics procedures are propelling the growth of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market throughout the forecast period.



Sedentary Lifestyle and rising awareness among individuals



The main cause of colorectal cancer unhealthy lifestyle and consumption of unhealthy food. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 15% of adults are physically inactive and do not participate in activities such as running, walking for exercise, or gardening.

Moreover, the aging population and growing public awareness in terms of government policies and advanced treatments are anticipated to support the growth of the market. As the government attempts to offer better and more inexpensive treatments along with beneficial reimbursement policies.

Additionally, rising consumer acceptance of advanced therapies such as Stivarga (regorafenib), Erbitux (cetuximab), and Avastin (bevacizumab) is estimated to support the growth of the market.



Growth in Research & Development



Rapid advancements in research and development (R&D) practices and activities are propelling the growth of the market due to the growing need for developing novel diagnostic solutions for the treatment of different life-threatening diseases like colorectal cancer.

According to Clinicaltrials.gov, 5213 clinical trials are in different phases of development across the globe for colorectal cancer. A recent advancement includes colorectal cancer treatment with immunotherapy which is anticipated to be significant due to the high availability of immunotherapy drugs.

Moreover, several initiatives have been taken by the government and non-government organizations for making diagnostics procedures affordable, thereby supporting the growth of global colorectal cancer diagnostics market.



Advancement in Technology and Product Launches



The market players in global colorectal cancer diagnostics market are adopting various natural and modified strategies for market growth and development.

For instance, in January 2022, Clinical Genomics, a leading innovator of colorectal cancer testing, and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the global leader in Diagnostics information services, announced a 5-year extension of their US supply agreement for the InSure ONE (FIT) fecal immunochemistry test.

This agreement builds on a long-standing collaboration to provide InSure FIT and the new InSure ONE FIT for colorectal cancer diagnostics programs. In February 2022, Amgen and Plexium announced a multi-year collaboration to identify novel targeted protein degradation therapies. The multi-year collaboration supports the discovery of novel molecular glue therapeutics leveraging insights from Amgen's expertise in developing multi-specific molecules.

Furthermore, several strategies like collaboration, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and technology development propel the growth of global colorectal cancer diagnostics market.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market.

Abbott Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Beckman Coulter

Siemens Healthineers AG

Quest Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Epigenomics AG

