Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Projected to Reach Over US$ 4.2 Billion by 2033 with a Remarkable CAGR of 18.6% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global selective laser sintering (SLS) equipment market revenue is anticipated to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2033, up from US$ 765 million in 2023. Future Market Insight estimated a remarkable CAGR of 18.6% for the market between 2023 and 2033.



SSLS 3D printing technology is capable of producing complex and customized products with unparalleled accuracy and precision. The demand for customized and complex parts is increasing across various industries. More effective and affordable SLS equipment has been developed as a result of the ongoing developments in additive manufacturing. SLS equipment is also deployed to produce medical implants and prosthetics. These factors are driving the SLS equipment market growth.

SLS technology is a sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing process. Given the increasing focus on sustainability in various industries, this technology is gaining popularity. SLS equipment is also utilized for the production of functional parts, rather than just prototyping. Metal-based SLS printing is gaining popularity for high-performance applications. This type of SLS equipment has the ability to produce parts with high strength and durability.

The high initial investment required for setting up SLS equipment could be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises. The limited availability of raw materials for SLS printing could result in supply chain disruptions. Moreover, there is a shortage of skilled workforce with expertise in SLS equipment. These factors could affect the adoption of SLS 3D printers.

The market is projected to witness several growth prospects. The development of new and innovative SLS materials is likely to expand the SLS equipment applications in various industries. The integration of SLS technology with Industry 4.0 technologies is also expected to improve production efficiency and enable smart manufacturing. Furthermore, the education and research sectors are anticipated to witness a growing demand for SLS equipment for research and development.

Key Takeaways

The SLS equipment market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise profitably, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% through 2033.

The market in the United States is expected to upsurge at 17.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period, the market in Japan is predicted to develop rapidly.

The market in China is expected to proliferate significantly, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2033.

South Korea is estimated to grow considerably registering a CAGR of 19% until 2033.



Competitive Landscape

Selective laser sintering equipment market players are investing in research and development to improve the efficiency of SLS equipment. They are also expanding their product portfolios and global footprint through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. They are also focusing on offering customized solutions to meet specific customer requirements. Since the demand for 3D printing is increasing in various industries, they are offering cost-effective and innovative solutions to attain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments

In order to improve the development of materials for additive manufacturing, 3D Systems, and EMS GRILTECH announced their strategic alliance in June 2022. Both businesses are going to introduce a brand-new nylon copolymer called DuraForm PAx Natural, which can be utilized with any SLS printer on the market.

Prodways Tech introduced the ProMaker P1000 S, a new industrial SLS 3D printer. The ProMaker P1000 S 3D printer, which is based on Selective Laser Sintering technology (SLS®), offers inexpensive series manufacturing while addressing the demands of industrial production.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Segmentation

By Laser Type:

Solid Laser

Gas Laser

By Material:

Metal

Nylon

By Application:

Tooling

Heavy Equipment & Machinery

Robotics



By Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Aeronautics

Consumer Goods

Machinery & Equipment

Art and Fashion

Medical Devices

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa(MEA)



