New York, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Translucent Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Translucent Concrete Market to Reach $121.7 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Translucent Concrete estimated at US$8.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.7 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 38.6% over the period 2022-2030. Concrete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 39.7% CAGR and reach US$105.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 33% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.4% CAGR
The Translucent Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 35.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.6% and 30.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Beton Broz
- CRE Panel GmbH
- Dupont Lightstone
- Florack Bauunternehmung GmBH
- Glass Block Technology Limited
- Illuminart
- Italcementi SpA
- LCT GesmbH
- Litracon Ltd
- LUCEM GmbH
- Pan-United Corporation Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Translucent Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Flooring by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Translucent Concrete Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Fibers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Cladding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Wall Cladding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: France 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and
Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding,
Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding,
Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding,
Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Translucent Concrete Market to Reach $121.7 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Translucent Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW