Marine Scrubber Market to reach USD 15.96 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.9 percent during the forecast period (2023-2029)

Pune, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Marine Scrubber Market ”. The total global market for the “Marine Scrubbers” was valued at USD 5.68 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 15.96 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 5.68 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 15.96 Bn CAGR 15.9 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 123 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type, Technology, Application, Installation, Vessel Type, Fuel Type and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Marine Scrubber Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a detailed analysis of the marine scrubber market, its current and future market trends, market size, and market share. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, key players, and market strategies. The major dynamics of the market are included in the report such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. To identify the major marine scrubber market participants, secondary research was conducted, and primary research involved in-depth interviews with key manufacturing leaders and industry experts. SWOT analysis was used to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the marine scrubber key players and PESTLE analysis was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Marine Scrubber Market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the marine scrubber market size.

Marine Scrubber Market Overview

A marine scrubber is an air pollution control device that is used to remove harmful pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide from the exhaust gases of marine engines . Marine scrubbers work by spraying seawater or freshwater onto the exhaust gases to neutralize the pollutants. This process is called scrubbing. The scrubbing process can be done using different technologies such as wet scrubbing, dry scrubbing, and hybrid scrubbing.

The growing trend of reducing carbon emission across the world to drive the market growth

Increasing government initiatives, expansion of the shipping industry is the main driving factors for the market growth. Increase in offshore oil and gas activities such as Offshore support vessels, which are used in offshore oil and gas activities, are also a significant application segment for marine scrubbers. The growth in offshore oil and gas activities has led to an increase in the demand for offshore support vessels, driving the growth of the marine scrubber market. The increase in global trade has created the opportunity to an increase in the number of ships and vessels in operation, resulting in a greater demand for marine scrubbers.

North America is expected to hold the largest Marine Scrubber Market share during the forecast period

North America held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.8 over the forecast period. The regional growth is driven by trends like online shopping and the growth of e-commerce business. The scrubber system has large demand in the pharmaceutical and marine industry to reduce emissions. The implementation of the North American Emissions Control Area (ECA) and the Environmental Protection Agency's Tier III regulations. The region is expected to witness an increase in retrofitting activities in the coming years.

Marine Scrubber Market Segmentation

Based on the Type, the Closed-loop scrubber segment to dominate the Marine Scrubber Market throughout the forecast period

In 2022, Closed-loop scrubber segment held largest global market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The closed-loop system used for fresh water treated with a chemical, sodium hydroxide instead of seawater as the scrubbing media. It converts the sodium oxide from the exhaust gas system into harmless sodium sulfate. Before the re-circulation, wash water in the closed-loop scrubber system is passed through a process tank where it is cleaned. These factors are expected to drive the segment growth in the market.

Based on the Application, the Container Ships segment accounts the largest share of the Marine Scrubber Market over the forecast period

Based on application, the global marine scrubber market is segmented into commercial vessels and offshore support vessels. Container Ships are the largest application segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. The increasing number of commercial vessels, such as container ships, bulk carriers, and tankers, is driving the demand for marine scrubbers.

By Type:

• Open-loop Scrubber

• Closed-loop Scrubber

• Hybrid

By Technology:

• Wet Technology

• Dry Technology

By Application:

• Bulk Carriers

• Container Ships

• Oil Tankers

• Chemical Tankers

• Cruises

• Others

by Installation:

• New build

• Retrofit

by Vessel Type:

• Commercial Vessels

o Container Ships

o Bulk Carriers

o Tankers

o Cruise Liners

o Other Commercial Vessels

• Offshore

• Vessels

o FPSO Vessels

o Other Offshore Vessels

• Navy Vessels

by Fuel Type:

• Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)

• Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO)

• Residual

Marine Scrubber Market’s Key Players include:

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

• Alfa Laval

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Valmet

• Pacific Green Group

• Wartsila

• KwangSung

• ANDRITZ

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Yara International ASA

