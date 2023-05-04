Global Edible Packaging Market Analysis Report 2023: A Potential Substitute for Single Use Packaging Materials Boosts Prospects - Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Source (Plant and Animal), By Material (Protein, Polysaccharides, Lipid and Others), By End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Edible Packaging Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028

Edible packaging is a thin coating that can either be used to wrap or coat the product or be removed before eating, to extend the shelf life of eating products and medicines. According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, packaging materials must meet the substance requirements used in safe food products to be `Generally Recognized as Safe`.

Since edible packaging is frequently created from biomass, such as plants and animals, it is biodegradable. Film-forming ingredients, plasticizers, and additives are the three primary components of edible packaging or film. To create a film-forming dispersion (FFD) for edible films, water, alcohol, or aqueous alcohol are used as proper solvents. Proteins, polysaccharides, lipids, and their combinations or mixture, are the primary building blocks of films.

Additionally, plasticizers and other helpful additives like antioxidants, vitamins, antimicrobials, essential oils, pigments, and chemical preservatives are used to enhance the protective characteristics of edible film or packaging.



Gas and moisture barrier qualities, moisture adsorption capacity, microbiological stability, adhesion, solubility, cohesion, transparency, and sensory, mechanical, and organoleptic properties are a few of the essential aspects that are assessed. Usually, edible packaging doesn't change the food's flavor, aroma, or appearance.

Thanks to recent advancements, the product can now add vitamins, flavoring components, and aroma volatiles to packaged foods.



Substitute for Single-Use Packaging Material



Single-use plastic is among the most significant concerns facing the globe today. Thanks to the speedy development of plastic substitutes, customers are becoming concerned about plastic packaging to an extent, 42% think businesses should emphasize making packaging recyclable, and 21% think that the economy should shift entirely to plastic-free packaging.

To move towards a `circular economy,` a system focused on generating economic value by eliminating waste and dependence on finite resources in favor of ongoing usage of materials and resources inside it, the government and the private sector continue to make ambitious pledges.

Edible packaging is the substitute for single-use packaging plastic as it will prevent littering of the environment. This aspect will also play a crucial role in the marketing of the product.



High Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages



The packaged foods sector comprises businesses that pack food for retail sale in various materials, such as plastic, glass, paperboard, and aluminum cans. Savory snacks, sweet treats like chocolate and candies, basics like cereal and oats, packaged meat and seafood, fruits, cheeses, vegetables, and sauces like ketchup are all packaged foods.

Ready-to-eat boxed meals are also included in this category. Edible Plastic that contains protein and carbohydrate molecules makes packaged food good for the health of people while also reducing resource wastage. Edible packaging containing water is helpful to reduce thrust and can also be used in hunger-reduction.



Growing Technological Advancement for Sustainable Development



The way we work, live, interact with one another, and relate to the outside world, are all being radically altered by technology. New technologies are practically disrupting every industry worldwide at a rate, breadth, and depth that have never been seen before.

Recent technological advancements have the potential to change environmental protection. Technology can be a key factor in separating prosperity from environmental damage at a time when our civilization is facing an unprecedented global warming problem. Similarly, the development of Edible Packaging material is a boon for technological advancement.

