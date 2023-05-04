Royalty Rates for the Medical Devices Industry: Negotiating Licenses, Valuing Medical Technology and Establishing Patent Infringement Damages

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Royalty Rates for Medical Devices 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Royalty Rates for Medical Devices & Diagnostics 2022 is all about royalty rates from the medical device industry. It is based on decades of research. The rates in this book can be used for negotiating licenses, valuing medical technology and establishing patent infringement damages.



Medical Device & Diagnostics Royalty Rates

Allergy Testing System

Ambulatory Infusion Products

Antimicrobial Technology

Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases

Bio-Cleanse Solution

Biopsy System

Bioptron Lamp

Birth Control

Blood Clot Detection

Blood Coagulation Monitoring

Blood Collection

Blood Freezing

Blood Glucose Test

Blood Oxygen Saturation

Blood Protein Harvesting

Blood Purification

Blood Safety

Blood Sampling System

Blood Vessels - Artificial

Blood/Artificial

Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Burn Treatment

Cancer Detection

Cancer Detection - Cervical

Cancer Detection - Esophagus

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular

Cardiovascular - Clot Removal

Cardiovascular - Diagnostic

Cardiovascular - Heart Health Program

Cardiovascular - Heart Valve

Cardiovascular - Mitral Valve Replacement

Cardiovascular - Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Cardiovascular - Septal Repair Implant

Cardiovascular - Stents

Cardiovascular - Surgical Instruments

Cardiovascular - Valve Replcement

Casts/Fiberglass

Catheter

Catheters - Coating

Cell Processing

Contact Lenses

Contraceptive

Cytology Device

Dental

Dental - Tooth Decay Prevention Additive

Dental Implants

Dental Lighting Wand

Dental Material

Dentures

Dermal

Diabetes - Insulin Pump

Diabetes Monitoring

Diagnostic

Diagnostic - Bacteria

Diagnostic - Biosensor Strip

Diagnostic - Down Syndrome

Diagnostic - Fibromyalgia Indication

Dialysis

Diet

Digital Scanner

Disinfectant - Iodine

Drug Abuse Detection

Drug Delivery

Drug Delivery Stent

Drug Delivery Transdermal

Electronic Imagining

Exoskeletons - Government Financing

Food Diagnostic

Genetics

Genome Sequencing

Hearing Aid

Hemodyalsis Machine Touchscreen Interface

Hiv Detection

Hiv Test

Implantable Pulse Generator

Kidney Function Detection

Laser Finger Perforator Technology

Laser for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Laser for Dermatology and Ophthalmology

Laser Hair Removal

Laser Surgery for Vision

Lasers for Cosmetic Surgery

Liposuction

Lung Treatment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Contrast Agent

Massage - Dry Hydrotherapy Therapy

Mattress

Microgravity Instruments

Monitoring

Mri

Multiple Sclerosis - Neurostimulation

Nerve Repair

Neuromodulation

Nitric Oxide Therapy

Nutritional Formulation

Nutritional Supplements

Obesity Therapy

Ophthalmic - Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment

Ophthalmic Stent

Ophthalmic Therapy

Ophthalmic Water Jet Surgery

Pacemaker Settlement of $300 Million

Pain Relief

Personal Care Products

Petscan

Physiologic Recording

Polymer - Biomedical

Prostate Treatment

Protein Detection

Radiation Therapy

Radiation Therapy Breathing Motion Management

Safety Syringe

Skin Barrier Repair

Skin Care

Skin Treatment

Skin Treatment - Cryogenic

Spinal Implants

Sterilization

Surgical Device

Surgical Procedure

Surgical Robotics

Syringe

Syringe Disposal

Syringe Disposal - Spokesperson

Tissue Growth and Repair

Transcatheter Valve Technology

Vascular Closure Device

Voiding Dysfunction Therapy

Wound Closure

