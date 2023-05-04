New York, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trailer Assist Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033154/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Trailer Assist Systems Market to Reach $214.3 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Trailer Assist Systems estimated at US$51.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$214.3 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.4% over the period 2022-2030. Camera / Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.6% CAGR and reach US$121.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software Module segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR



The Trailer Assist Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 16.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Carit Automotive GmbH & Co. KG

- Cogent Embedded, Inc.

- Continental AG

- Daimler AG

- DornerWorks, Ltd.

- Ford Motor Company

- Garmin Ltd.

- Jaguar Land Rover Limited

- Magna International Inc.

- Poclain Hydraulics

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- TowGo, LLC

- Valeo

- Volkswagen AG

- WABCO

- Westfalia-Automotive GmbH





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033154/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Trailer Assist Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Camera / Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Camera / Sensor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Camera / Sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Module by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software Module by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Software Module by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Light Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Light Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Trailer Assist Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Trailer Assist Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and

Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera/

Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and

Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Trailer Assist Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and

Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Trailer Assist Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and

Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Trailer Assist Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and

Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Trailer Assist Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and

Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Trailer Assist Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and

Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist

Systems by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and

Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Trailer Assist Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trailer

Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software

Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems by

Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera/

Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trailer

Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial

Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor

and Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trailer Assist

Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist

Systems by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trailer Assist

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles

and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Trailer Assist Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor

and Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trailer Assist

Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist

Systems by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trailer Assist

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles

and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trailer Assist Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor

and Software Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Trailer Assist

Systems by Component Type - Camera / Sensor and Software Module

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist

Systems by Component Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Camera / Sensor and Software Module for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trailer Assist Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Trailer Assist

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles

and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Trailer Assist

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033154/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________