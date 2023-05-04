Solar Alliance Announces Participation in Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, is pleased to announce its participation at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023, in-person at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.



The conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

“Solar Alliance is proud to support the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference as a founding member,” said CEO Myke Clark. “We believe our focused strategy has created the foundation for a growing, sustainable company that offers a unique investment opportunity in the renewables sector, and we look forward to participating at this conference. Our transition to larger commercial and utility projects has resulted in strong growth and a substantial backlog of projects under contract, positioning us very well for 2023 and beyond,” concluded Clark.

Presenting companies will share how their businesses are contributing to the energy transition, helping investors earn attractive returns, and helping reduce the impacts of climate change. Each presentation takes a market-oriented approach towards publicly traded climate investments designed to help democratize the ability for individual investors to participate in growing the clean economy and to accelerate the deployment of finance required for a net-zero future.

This conference is organized by founding members RE Royalties, UGE International, ReVolve Renewables, Solar Alliance, Evergen Infrastructure, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge Renewables, Synex Renewables, and Carbon Streaming, who will be presenting at the conference, along with additional companies. Founding partner sponsors include the TMX Group and Water Tower Research.

The conference welcomes climate and impact focused institutional investors, financial institutions, portfolio managers, retail investors, advisors, and professionals to learn and discuss directly with companies on solutions to create a clean and secure future, address critical climate mitigation issues, and increasing clean energy and technology investments. Entry to the conference is free for investors and registration is required in advance.

In its inaugural year, the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference will feature:

Presentations from RE Royalties, UGE, ReVolve, Solar Alliance, Evergen, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge, Synex, Carbon Streaming, and more.

10+ sessions and interactive peer roundtables covering a variety of investment topics.

A first look into the clean energy sector’s offerings, with VIP access to company leadership.

Private 1:1 sessions with renewable energy professionals, cleantech leaders and stakeholders.

Networking with potential partners and over 100 climate conscious investors.



To learn more about the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canadian-climate-investor-conference-tickets-609825182537

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance’s strategy is to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers. The technical and operational synergies from this combined business model supports sustained growth across the solar project value chain from design, engineering, installation, ownership and operations/maintenance.

