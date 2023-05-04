South Africa Bottom of the Pyramid (BoP) Consumers Report 2023: An Overview of South Africa's Largest Consumer Segment - Sizing, Definitions, Characteristics and Consumer Behaviour

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottom of the Pyramid (BoP) Consumers in South Africa: An Overview of South Africa's Largest Consumer Segment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a full overview of South Africa's Bottom of the Pyramid (BOP) consumer. With sections looking at market sizing, definitions and characteristics as well as consumer behaviour. The report provides a full overview of South Africa's largest consumer segment.



This report gives a full overview of South Africa's largest segments making up the base/bottom of the economic pyramid (BOP).



The report is both quantitative and qualitative and describes the lived experience of South Africa's low-income majority making up the bulk of the population. Unlike many other developing countries, the South African BOP benefits from large scale government interventions in the form of social grants and subsidised housing.

The South African BOP is often ignored when it comes to deeper issues of consumer behaviour and this reports highlights many of the lifestyle and aspiration elements of life at the BOP. The report also explores food consumption, media habits and connection through branding.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introducing the South African BOP Definitions and characterization

2. The Lived Experience of the South African BOP A life of ups and downs

3. Survival Guide for the BOP How to live when stretched and vulnerable

4. Looking at the Poor and Working Poor separately Dividing the BOP into two

5. Shopping and Food How the BOP spends most of their money

6. Media How the BOP connects

7. Brands and connection How to approach BOP consumers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v4j0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.