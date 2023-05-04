Emily Plunkett Fleischer Named US Director of AdGreen with Funds from Ad Net Zero Global Supporters

NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdGreen has named Emily Plunkett Fleischer the US Director of AdGreen. The new role was funded by Ad Net Zero founding supporters Google, Meta, L'Oreal, Unilever, Diageo, Reckitt, Indeed, Pubmatic, IPG, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, WPP, Omnicom, and Havas. In this new role, Fleischer will work alongside Ad Net Zero, and the advertising sector’s key trade bodies including AICP, ANA and 4As and other industry organizations including the IAB and Green The Bid, to support emissions reduction in ad production. Fleischer will collaborate with AdGreen Global Director Jo Fenn and will support Ad Net Zero Director US John Osborn in introducing AdGreen to US supporters. AdGreen provides tools, resources and training for the advertising community to measure and reduce emissions, including a carbon calculator that has been widely adopted by the UK advertising community and is gaining traction in the US and other key advertising markets.



As founder and CEO of Maidstone Films in the U.S. Fleischer completed the most projects in AdGreen's carbon calculator in 2022, a feat which was documented in their recently published annual review. Her experience positions Fleischer perfectly to introduce measurement and emissions reduction best practices to creatives and production teams in the US advertising community. She is currently the founder and CEO of Maidstone Films in the U.S. and will remain at the helm of her company as she assumes her part-time role with AdGreen.

As the Director of AdGreen, Fleischer will steer the advancement, adoption and delivery of sustainable productions including use of the AdGreen calculator tool in the U.S. market. The AdGreen calculator tool is specifically modeled for the advertising production community, enabling users to rigorously measure carbon across the significant areas of the production process.

The first AdGreen Annual Review was recently published, which summarized carbon associated with the 515 motion and stills projects across various markets during 2022, including many in the UK. The summary includes detailed breakdowns of carbon emissions along with guidance around “smart switches” made during the process. Now the opportunity exists to offer AdGreen training and implementation in the U.S. market. In addition to working with AdGreen and industry groups, Fleischer will join the Ad Net Zero production working group and be an active participant in the group’s path forward.

“Emissions reduction is a personal passion, and it’s with great pleasure that I accept a role that allows me to share my AdGreen experience with US production agencies as they learn about, measure and start to reduce emissions in their own businesses. I’ve seen first-hand that you don’t have to compromise quality to reduce emissions, and I am thrilled to have the support of the existing AdGreen team, Ad Net Zero and other industry organizations as we bring that message to the US market,” said Emily Plunkett Fleischer, US Director of AdGreen.

“Emily has been an incredible advocate of AdGreen, and has used the carbon calculator extensively. Her commitment to reducing emissions along with her experience as an ad production insider makes her the perfect ambassador for AdGreen in the US, where emissions reduction is gaining momentum across the advertising community. We welcome her to AdGreen, as she increases our ability to facilitate learning, measurement and reduction more broadly,” said Jo Fenn, Global Director at AdGreen.

“I’m thrilled for Emily to work with Ad Net Zero, collaborating within our production working group and quarterbacking the AdGreen effort in the US market. Having used the AdGreen tool across many productions, Emily understands the opportunities and nuances related to how the production ecosystem works among agencies, brands, production companies, affiliated specialty firms, consultants, associations and unions. Her guidance will help US production teams adopt best practices right out of the gate,” said John Osborn Director Ad Net Zero US.

About Ad Net Zero

Ad Net Zero is the advertising industry’s plan to help tackle the climate emergency by decarbonizing ad operations and supporting every industry to accurately promote and embed sustainable products and services. Originally founded by the Advertising Association in partnership with the IPA and ISBA, Ad Net Zero launched its action plan in the UK in November 2020, followed by Ireland and a global roll-out at Cannes LIONS in 2022. Ad Net Zero launched in the US in February 2023, in partnership with the 4As, ANA and IAB. Ad Net Zero Global can support partners in other countries to adopt the plan and is in active discussions in a number of territories.



Ad Net Zero’s five-step plan aims to achieve net zero emissions in ad development, production and media placement, as well as use advertising’s positive influence to help shift consumers towards more sustainable behavior. Ad Net Zero has seen an explosion of backing from across the industry and proudly counts support from the world’s six biggest agency holding groups, media owners, tech companies, advertisers, and independent creative and production agencies. Each year, progress will be shared and discussed at Cannes Lions in June and the Ad Net Zero Global Summit each November, in line with the COP event, to maintain momentum during this critical decade. For more information, please visit www.adnetzero.com .

